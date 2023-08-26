MEYERSDALE — Despite not getting a first down until about a minute left in the first half, the Meyersdale Red Raiders scored plenty on Friday night taking down the Curwensville Golden Tide 39-20.
Meyersdale was led by Ian Brenneman who had134 yards on the ground on 16 carries with a score.
“The guys really worked hard in the weight room this off season, and in the second half they really opened up the holes and without them I would not have been running as good as I did. They seemed to wear Curwensville down for sure.”
Red Raiders head coach Ryan Donaldson agrees.
“We tired them out with what we did on offense, and the defense was solid all night. We even talked all week about taking care of their bodies, so we didn’t cramp, and this game was won with all the work these guys put in during the off-season.”
The big plays in the second half doomed the Golden Tide.
“We gave up way too many big plays,” said Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson. “Kick return, long pass and the one that really hurt was the 50-yard touchdown pass with less the 30 seconds left in the first half. We dominated that half, but we only scored one touchdown when we made it to the redzone three or four times.”
Curwensville took the opening kickoff and moved the on the ground on the shoulders of Braden Holland, until they crossed into Red Raider territory and the Meyersdale defense stiffened with Ian Brenneman almost picking off a pass with nothing but open grass in front of him, but it slid through his hands forcing a Golden Tide punt.
The Meyersdale offence found it tough to gain traction in the opening quarter, unable to convert a first down.
It was the Red Raider special teams that struggled in the opening quarter with Curwensville Jarrett Anderson blocking a Meyersdale punt and falling on it at the Meyersdale 15 to set up the Golden Tide with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.
On the opening play of the second Curwensville’s Holland punched in the opening score of the night from two yards out to make it 6-0 after the point after attempt failed on a bad snap.
Meyersdale again struggled to move the chains on the opening possession of the second quarter, and then after a shanked two-yard punt Curwensville once again started in Red Raider territory at the 40-yard line.
The Golden Tide got into the red zone, but the Red Raider defense forced a turnover on downs, and momentum began to switch in favor of the home team.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Red Raider offense began to show life collecting their first, first down with just over a minute left in the half.
Then from their own 44-yard line, Meyersdale’s Lance Jones hit Malachi Carr on the right sideline for what would have been a short gain, but Carr made several spin moves and bounced off a defender to race all the way to paydirt making it a 6-6 game after the Red Raider point after attempt also failed on a high snap.
In the third quarter things got wild. Meyersdale fumbled on their first play of the half, and it was recovered by Connor Luzier setting the Golden Tide up at the 40-yard line.
Several plays later it was Tyler Dunn finding Hunter Tkacik for a 30-yard strike down the middle giving the Golden Tide a 14-6 lead.
The lead didn’t last long as on the ensuing kickoff Tristan Ohler raced 75 yards for the Meyersdale score and after an Ian Brenneman two-point conversion the game was tied at 14-14.
The Red Raiders defense then came up big as Carr picked off a Dunn pass setting Meyersdale up near midfield.
Several plays later it was Spenser Whitfield who ran off left tackle and got the edge to take it to the house for a 20-14 lead.
Curwensville then had disaster strike on their next possession as a three and out set up a punt from their own endzone, and the punt was blocked by Meyersdale’s Jordan Synowietz, and recovered by Dylan Teets to give the Red Raiders a 26-14 lead.
Meyersdale struck again on their next series with Ian Brenneman breaking loose for 53 yards and that set up Whitfield for his second score of the night from 14 yards out setting the score at 32-14 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw both teams trading early strikes with Meyersdale’s Ian Brenneman taking a handoff in from five yards out, and then Curwensville Tyler Dunn hit Cael Butler for a 74-yard strike on the next play making it 39-20 which set the final.
Meyersdale (1-0) host Glendale next week while Curwensville (0-1) returns home to face Windber.