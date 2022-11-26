FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team is coming off a 5-17 season, but the young squad got better as the season progressed and even knocked off rival Harmony, which went on to a 19-5 record and deep run in the District 6 class A playoffs.
The Vikings return six lettewinners and also have 13 players this year after not having enough to play jayvee over the past couple seasons.
That has head coach Steve Sinclair excited for the 2022-23 campaign.
“We were fairly young (last season),” Sinclair said. “We started two or three kids that never played at the varsity level. As the year went on, we started winning some games. We had a big win at Harmony. We were competitive in almost every game and they built confidence.
“And we have numbers. We have 13 kids and can play jayvee. That’s huge. Having jayvee develops varsity.”
Seniors Logan Cree, Tanner Holes and Mason Peterson, juniors Jacob Lukehart and Connor Potutschnig and sophomore Landen McGarvey are the returning letterwinners that the Vikings will build around.
Most of them played on the Glendale football team that rebounded from an 0-4 start to make the playoffs and Sinclair believes that shows the group has what it takes to compete.
“We’re bringing back six, good kids that have experience,” Sinclair said. “And we have leadership, and I attribute that to football. They started out pretty rough in football and came back and went to playoffs. The leadership and the drive to win is there. It’s just getting it put altogether and jelling.”
Cree, who is a two-year letterwinner, is the team leader.
“Logan Cree plays 100 percent every day and that’s at practices and in games,” Sinclair said. “Everybody matches his level. Logan brings the intensity and they follow his lead.”
Cree was third in scoring, averaging 6.8 points per game, while Potutschnig scored at a 6.9 ppg clip. Peterson is a returning Progressland first teamer after averaging 17.6 per contest.
“Connor gives 100 percent every day,” Sinclair said. “Tanner Holes has come on. He’s been strong in practice and I’m looking for a big year from him. Mason’s a good shooter. He can shoot the lights out at any gym, anywhere.”
In addition, the Vikings have both veterans and some kids new to varsity that look to step into key roles.
“I look for Joey Kitko, Logan Miller and David Frowner to step up,” Sinclair said. “We have some kids to plug in.
“And with jayvee this year, those kids are going to get a game in, get themselves into the feel of the game, and then when we need them to step in as a role player or who knows what can happen, they’ll be ready.”
With the drive and talent the team has shown, Sinclair thinks the Vikings have what it takes to put together a successful season.
“The first thing I said to them this year is, ‘we’re competing this year,” Sinclair said. “We’re competing for the championship of the Mo Valley League and in the ICC. And our goal is to get to playoffs and make some noise in the playoffs. If you don’t shoot for those goals, why are you here?”
The Vikings open the season Friday, hosting Blacklick Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Logan Cree, Cameron Gallaher, *Tanner Holes, Zene Knotts, Logan Miller, *Mason Peterson.
Juniors
*Jacob Lukehart, *Connor Potutschnig.
Sophomores
David Frowner, Joey Kitko, *Landen McGarvey, Aaron Mooney.
Freshman
Cameron Dreibelbis.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2—Blacklick Valley, 7:15 p.m. 5—at DuBois Central Catholic. 12—at Williamsburg. 15—at Curwensville. 19—Mount Union. 22—at West Branch. 27/28—at Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament, TBA.
January
5—Moshannon Valley. 9—at Juniata Valley. 12—at Bellwood-Antis. 20—Williamsburg. 23—Harmony. 24—Curwensville. 27—at Mount Union. 31—West Branch.
February
1—Northern Bedford. 3—at Moshannon Valley. 6—at Harmony. 7—Juniata Valley. 9—at Marion Center. 10—Bellwood-Antis.
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted