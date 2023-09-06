Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Fog has formed in the valleys of the Allegheny Mountains and along the upper reaches of the Susquehanna River. The fog could reduce visibility to less than a half of a mile. The fog could make the morning commute longer than normal. If you must drive in fog, reduce your speed and use your low beam headlamps. This will alert other drivers to your presence and also give you extra time to react to possible dangers.