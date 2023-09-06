HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team brings back nine letterwinners this season to give fifth-year head coach Eric Yingling, who is in his seventh season in the program, plenty to build around.
Seniors Eli Fox and Dominic Margarucci, junior Spencer Luzier and sophomore Gavin Coudriet lead the boys, while juniors Katelyn Albertson, Dehlia Elbe, Anna Luzier and Ruth Wurster and sophomore Haley Custaney return for the girls.
“We are bringing back nine letterwinners this year, including last year’s boys MVP Eli Fox,” Yingling said. “I can’t remember the last time we had this many coming back. They not only bring race experience, but have been there to help coach and guide our new runners.”
In addition to the letterwinners, both teams have depth with a large freshmen class pushing the upperclassmen boys and three senior girls new to the program as well.
Seniors Lexie Miller, Ruby Singleton and Haley Wilson are newcomers to the Lady Bison along with junior Marlayna Bender and freshman Emma Jacob.
For the boys, sophomore James Johnson and freshmen Eli Barrett, Aiden Corrigan, Talan Hutton, Landen McDonald, Trent Potter and Noah Rose-Cruz are on the boys squad.
“We have excellent numbers this year,” Yingling said. “The most I have had since taking over the head coach position. This obviously breeds competition in practices, but also having such a large group just makes for a fun and positive atmosphere during even the toughest practices.
“I give the credit to Coach (John) Jacob and Coach (Claire) Mikesell for recruiting in the younger grades because we now have six junior high runners, and seven freshmen, including six boys. It’s a great spot for the program because in most cases the earlier you can start training for cross country, the more you can accomplish over your running career.”
With such a mix of experience and youth as well as competing in a new league (Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference), Yingling isn’t sure what to expect in 2023.
“Expectations for the season are a little harder to predict this year than in previous years since we have joined a new league,” he said. “My expectations for the girls are that we can have a shot to win every race. Even though we lost our clear-cut number one and number two runners to graduation, I think we have the numbers to group up and take spots in every race.
“As for the boys, we are extremely young, but I am seeing improvement every week. I expect for us to be competitive, but especially as the season goes on and the newcomers begin to learn more about racing.”
While team results might be a bit hard to predict, Yingling says he does have some individuals that could make some noise in the postseason.
“Eli Fox missed states by one spot at districts last year, and I hope that will motivate him to train and race smart all season so he can get to Hershey as a senior,” Yingling said “If Spencer Luzier has his strongest races towards the end of the season, then he also has a shot at states. Gavin Coudriet has come leaps and bounds since last season, so if that continues, he may also have a shot as a sophomore.
“Haley Custaney finished last season strong and is carrying over a great freshman track season into cross country. As of now, she is pacing the girls team and will definitely have a shot at states as she improves throughout the season. We do have a lot of athletes on the team, so it is hard to predict just how far they can progress in one season.”
Clearfield opens the season today at Philipsburg-Osceola.
“This team has been fun to coach so far this season, and all the new faces bring a ton of positivity. Also, having three experienced coaches has brought new workouts and skill sets to push our group along. I’m truly excited to see what they can accomplish.”
Roster
Boys
Seniors
*Eli Fox, *Dominic Margarucci.
Juniors
*Spencer Luzier.
Sophomores
*Gavin Coudriet, James Johnson.
Freshmen
Eli Barrett, Aiden Corrigan, Talan Hutton, Landen McDonald, Trent Potter, Noah Rose-Cruz.
Girls
Seniors
Lexie Milller, Ruby Singleton, Haley Wilson.
Juniors
*Katelyn Albertson, Marlayna Bender, *Dehlia Elbe, *Anna Luzier, *Ruth Wurster.
Sophomores
*Haley Custaney.
Freshman
Emma Jacob.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
6—at Philipsburg-Osceola (with Tyrone and Penns Valley). 13—Tri meet vs. Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola. 16—at Red Flash Invitational, 10:30 a.m. 20—at Philipsburg-Osceola (with Somerset and Penn Cambria). 27—at Bellwood-Antis.
October
4—Quad meet vs. Central, Richland and P-O. 7—at Ridgway Invitational, 10 a.m. 11—at Bellefonte. 21—at LHAC Championships, 10 a.m. 28—at District 9 Championships (Ridgway), TBA.
Meets begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted