CURWENSVILLE — After spending much of the last half decade struggling with the ability to fill a lineup, the Curwensville wrestling team’s numbers are on the rise.
The Golden Tide have 20 kids on the roster this season, which is up four from last and the most that’s been in the room since the 2014-15 campaign.
And 10 of the kids, including seniors Jake Carfley, Brennen Moore, Zach Shaffer and Mitchell Sutika, juniors Damian Brady, Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin and JD Strong and sophomores Logan Aughenbaugh and Ryder Kuklinskie, are letterwinners.
That has eighth-year head coach Dean Swatsworth looking forward to the season.
“All these kids, all 20 of them, come in here and work hard every day so far,” he said. “Our letterwinners are really stepping up. All 10 have stepped up to lead the room and really just make the atmosphere in the room what you want when you come in for a wrestling practice.
“Practices have been great. Our first two scrimmages, I thought, went really well. We got to see where we are right now and where we need to get to. But things are looking up.”
It certainly helps that four of the returners are regional qualifiers, led by Carfley, who won the District 9 class AA title last season at 113. Kuklinskie was second at 132, while Fegert (126) and Aughenbaugh (145) each placed third at the district level and advanced to regionals.
“With the numbers we have and with four regional qualifiers back spread throughout the lineup, it’s going to be nice,” Swatsworth said. “We’re going to be able to match up and wrestle and go from there. Hopefully we’ll only forfeit one or two weights and be more competitive as a team.
“We do have a bottleneck there with four kids at one weight, but we’re going to try to do what we can to cover all the weights.”
Brady will wrestle at 106 again this season with Carfley going at either 113 or 120. Kuklinskie (126), Fegert (132), Sutika (138) and Shaffer (145) follow, although Swatsworth says that it’s possible not everyone will be at those weights to start the season.
There is a logjam at 152 with Strong along with sophomores Jarrett Anderson, Trenton Clyde and Ben Shaffer vying for the spot. Aughenbaugh will go at 160.
Irwin and sophomores Dominic Carfley and Ethan Siegel are looking at 172 with sophomore Alex Shaffer to follow at 189. Moore is back at 215 with sophomore Trenton Guiher and senior Kaleb Lee also at the weight. Senior Matt McBride and sophomore Grady Hoyt will be at 285.
While Curwensville has nice numbers, which include six seniors and the four returning regional qualifies, it also has eight new sophomores getting their first taste of varsity wrestling.
“We do have a lot of young talent,” Swatsworth said. “There are a lot of tenth graders on the team this year so I’m excited to see how they do. They’re young kids and they’ve got this year and two more to grow.
“We have quite a few kids that have a lot of potential. It’s just seeing if they can reach that potential and push forward. And that’s my job and Coach (Johnny) Sutika’s job to get them to reach their potential and push through it and get to that next level.”
Ultimately, Swatsworth is hoping to get as many of his kids hitting that potential as soon as they can and he feels if they continue to put in the work, the sky’s the limit.
“They are all working hard and we do have a lot of kids that could turn out real well by the end of the year,” he said. “Ultimately you wrestle all year for the postseason.
“It is a team sport, but in the end it’s an individual sport where you get to shine. We have a lot of kids with a lot of different goals. But as long as we work hard every day and try to get better every day to make ourselves and our teammates better, that will just make the whole program better.”
Curwensville opens the season Dec. 14, hosting West Branch.
Roster
Seniors
*Jake Carfley, Kaleb Lee, Matthew McBride, *Brennen Moore, *Zach Shaffer, *Mitchell Sutika.
Juniors
*Damian Brady, *Nik Fegert, *Chase Irwin, *JD Strong.
Sophomores
Jarrett Anderson, *Logan Aughenbaugh, Dominic Carfley, Trenton Clyde, Trenton Guiher, Grady Hoyt, *Ryder Kuklinskie, Alex Shaffer, Ben Shaffer, Ethan Siegel.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
14—West Branch. 16—Glendale. 18—at Redbank Duals, 9 a.m. 21—at Bellwood-Antis.
January
6—at Moshannon Valley, 6:30 p.m. 7/8—at IUP Mid Winter Mayhem, TBA. 11—at Mount Union. 18—Juniata Valley. 20—Brookville. 22—at Clearfield Duals, 8 a.m. 25—Punxsutawney. 28/29—at Grove City Fred Bell Tournament, TBA.
February
15—at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m. 17—at Brockway.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted