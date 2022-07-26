Despite being nearly four hours away in Boyertown, the Philipsburg American Legion Post #437 baseball team has captured the attention of three Progressland communities this summer.
The Phils is comprised of players from Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and West Branch and features nine 2022 Progressland all-stars, including all three first team pitchers — Zack Tiracorda, Owen Graham and Colby Hahn.
Pitchers Michael Kitko and Zach Witherow were also all-stars, as were Parker White, Jake DeSimone, Ben Gustkey and Tanner Kephart.
While the talent is unquestionably there, the brotherhood between the players is something that is rarely seen these days with the prominence of travel teams.
Philipsburg could write a book on how to take 17 kids from different schools and turn them into friends for a lifetime.
There are no cliques between the schools or the starters. It’s all for one and one for all. Everyone is included and they’d all run through a fence for each other.
There isn’t a single kid in that dugout that wouldn’t put down a bunt to move a runner up or willingly give up an at-bat to a pinch hitter when needed.
The biggest case in point comes from a player who isn’t even on the roster — first base coach T.J. Wildman.
Wildman is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hasn’t been cleared to play yet. But, he still wanted to be a part of the team and support his friends. He’s been the first base coach all season and does a great job.
There is also a good mixture of personalities on the team, but they all fit together seemlessly.
Case in point, the Phils sent Zach Witherow to the mound. Witherow, from Moshannon Valley, is known for his calm, quiet demeanor. He also was the starter in the Region 7 championship game.
He will be the Knights’ ace come next season, but fits into his role seemlessly.
Colby Hahn, who was the number one for the Mounties this year, has yet to pitch, but continues to make a big contribution at the plate and at third.
Zack Tiracorda, of West Branch, who normally plays shortstop when he isn’t pitching, has moved into centerfield for the Phils and made one of the best catches in the state tournament so far with an over-the-shoulder catch on a hard-hit fly ball in the opening win against Greater Pittston.
With so much talent, some players who started on their high school teams have been doing bench duty and relishing their chance at an inning or an at-bat.
Also, the Phils have just one college player on the team in Nathan Gustkey. The rest are still in high school or have just graduated.
Of course you can’t have a great squad without a good coaching staff.
John White, Dave Wildman, Storm Smith and Aaron Gustkey have taken 17 kids who didn’t all know each other at the start of the summer and turned them into a team that looks like they’ve been playing together for years.
And while having kids from different schools doesn’t always work, there is a precedence for this successful blueprint.
In 2003, the Philipsburg American Legion team made the state tournament. It featured kids from P-O, West Branch, Moshannon Valley and Tyrone. They finished 1-2 that year in Boyertown after being eliminated by Paoli.
This year’s team has already made it further than any Progressland team in history.
With the victory, they are guaranteed to play in the state title game and received one of two berths in the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Morgantown, W.Va.
It seems the sky’s the limit for the Phils. And all three communities should be proud of that.