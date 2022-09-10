ALLPORT — While the teams on the field were wearing red and blue, and white and green, respectively, the prevalent color on the field Friday night at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field was yellow.
West Branch and North Star combined for 13 penalties for 151 yards with eight of the flags resulting in first downs for one team or the other.
But in the end the Warriors had no answer for the combination of Cougar quarterback Connor Yoder and receiver Ethan Smith, who teamed up for touchdown passes of 57, 6, 31 and 18 yards to lead North Star to a 39-20 victory.
Yoder ended up connecting on 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 237 yards and five touchdowns. He was also intercepted once by Warrior Tyler Biggans.
Smith caught eight passes for 170 yards and the four TD receptions and added a 5-yard run with 2:48 in the game that finalized the scoring.
“We were worried about their passing game coming in,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “(Yoder) is a tremendous athlete and he does a good job scrambling to make time for his receivers to get open. And we’ve been struggling in the back end of our defense.”
North Star held a 13-7 advantage at the break after a low-scoring first half that saw Yoder sandwich a pair of scoring tosses to Smith around a Biggans to Kyle Kolesar 30-yard TD toss.
West Branch had five offensive possessions in the first half with three ending in punts after North Star’s Ethan Eller sacked Biggans on third down on each series. Eller added another half sack in the third quarter then blocked a Warrior punt on the very next play to set up North Star’s first touchdown of the second half.
“Hats off to (Eller),” Hubler said. “We didn’t see that last week on film. But he was tough to handle and made a difference.”
Yoder found Smith for a 31-yard strike with 5:39 to go in the third to put the Cougars up 20-6.
But West Branch responded with a 9-play, 64-yard drive that was aided by a personal foul when North Star was called for a horse collar tackle on Warrior punter Coby Kephart, who tried to run for a first down on a fake punt.
Biggans connected with Wyatt Schwiderske for 20 yards a few plays later and then ran in for an 8-yard score with 1:34 left in the third. Biggans’ added the 2-point conversion to make it 20-14.
After the teams traded punts, North Star drove 65 yards in six plays with Yoder paying off the drive with his fourth TD toss to Smith — an 18 yarder.
The Cougars then executed an onside kick, recovering the ball at the Warrior 47.
On the next play, Yoder was thrown for a 4-yard loss, but West Branch was called for a personal foul and the sidelines were given an unsportsmanlike conduct call immediately after, allowing the Cougars to move all the way to the West Branch 21.
Three plays later, Yoder connected with Isaac Berkey for a 13-yard TD to make it 32-14 with 6:06 to play.
“It’s frustrating when you’re playing tough, physical football and you get flagged,” Hubler said. “You understand when there are blatant and warranted calls, but it’s tough. And it hurts the ebb and flow of the game and the momentum when there are so many penalties.”
West Branch answered the score with one of its own after recovering another onside kick attempt by the Cougars. The Warriors moved 70 yards in six plays with Biggans scoring on a 2-yard run that was set up by back-to-back penalties against North Star.
Biggans ran the ball 30 times for 91 yards and the two scores, while also hitting on 6-of-8 passing for 90 yards and a TD.
After North Star recovered an onside kick by the Warriors, it traveled 50 yards in eight plays, culminating in Smith’s fifth touchdown of the game.
West Branch, which rushed for over 500 yards in last week’s win over Everett, was held to 135 on 51 carries.
“We wanted to run the ball, especially to keep the ball away from (Yoder),” Hubler said. “I thought we were doing that early. The first quarter went by in a blink. But then we made some mistakes that we weren’t making last week.
“We ran for 550 last week and wanted to keep rolling on the ground.”
The Warriors are back in action next week, traveling to Glendale.