BOSWELL — Philipsburg-Osceola pitched a shutout in the second half and had a chance to take the lead late but fell just short in a 27-21 loss at North Star on Friday night in a non-conference game.
“They made one more play than we did,” Mounties coach Jeff Vroman said. “Some nights it’s like that. I’m proud of the effort, though. That’s what I was telling the kids – we had a chance there at the end. That’s all you can ask for at that point.”
Dayton Barger ran for 129 yards on just 14 carries and Jakodi Jones had 90 yards on 17 carries.
“Dayton Barger did a nice job on the perimeter runs,” Vroman said. “Dawson (Snyder) and Sammy (McDonald) both blocking the edge did a nice job. Alex (Knepp) pulling, getting to the safety. We really made hay there tonight, and Dayton ran hard. I like his angles. We worked on his angles, and it paid off. Jakodi, the fullback, he did a nice job.”
As a team, P-O (1-7) finished with 303 yards on the ground, including 78 from Sam McDonald. Jones ran for two scores and Ben Gustkey threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nick Johnson. Carson Long kicked three extra points.
“I saw a lot of things I was pleased with. When you are able to run inside effectively, that says the freshmen and a sophomore (on the offensive line) are doing some good things.”
North Star (3-5) got 330 yards passing and three touchdowns from Connor Yoder before he left with an injury. Ethan Smith ran for 89 yards and a score and hauled in six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mounties had North Star facing a second-and-26 from their 2 ½-yard line late in the first half, but Yoder led them down the field for a touchdown pass to Smith with 16 seconds remaining. The two hooked up again on the 2-point conversion play for the Cougars’ final points.
“We had a couple of crucial breakdowns and a couple of penalties at the wrong time,” Vroman said. “That’s high school football.”
Gustkey intercepted North Star backup quarterback Mitchell Pristas with just under two minutes remaining in the game, giving the Mounties a chance to drive 59 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
A 27-yard pass from Gustkey to Barger moved them to the North Star 32, and the senior quarterback nearly found McDonald in the end zone for a dramatic touchdown, but the Cougars kept the Mounties off the board for the victory.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Vroman said.