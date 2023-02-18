ALTOONA — A total of nine Progressland wrestlers advanced to this afternoon’s semifinal round of the District 6 class 2A Tournament after Friday’s opening day at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Glendale’s George Campbell (152), Zeke Dubler (160) and Daniel Williams (285), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel (107), Ben Gustkey (127), Nate Fleck (133) and Marcus Gable (152) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (114) and Logan Folmar (172) are not only still in the running for a district title, but they also punched their tickets to the Southwest Regional that will be held in two weeks at the Fieldhouse.
All nine area semifinalists went 2-0 Friday. Bainey and Folmar both recorded a pair of pins, while Dubler spent only 15 seconds on the mat to get his two victories. He pinned his Round of 16 opponent in 15 seconds, then received a victory by default in the quarterfinals. Dubler’s 15-second fall was the quickest on the day.
The Progressland area started the day with 36 wrestlers vying for a district championship and spot in the Top 6 to advance to regionals. There are still 22 with a chance to land on the podium and keep their season’s going for at least two more weeks.
Joining the nine semifinalists in advancing to Day 2 are Glendale’s Dayton Johnson (139) and Britton Spangle (189), Moshannon Valley’s Roman Faulds (121), Lucas Yarger (133), Tyler Lobb (215) and Connor Williams (285), P-O’s Sam McDonald (114), Ian Phillips (145) and Matt Rowles (160) and West Branch’s Jake Mann (127), Hunter Schnarrs (139), Tyler Biggans (189) and Tyler Wilson (215).
Johnson went 3-1 with three pins in Friday’s action, while Williams went 2-1 with two pins. His loss was a 6-3 decision to Viking Daniel Williams in the quarterfinals.
There is one head-to-head semifinal matchup of Progressand wrestlers on tap as Gable (30-8) and Campbell (26-6) will face off for the third time this season and sixth in the past two. Each wrestler won one meeting this season.
Hummel (31-5) will tangle with Tyrone’s top-seeded Korry Walls (10-2), who was the D-6 runner-up last season at 106.
Bainey (36-1) is set to face Huntingdon’s Alex Gladfelter (27-11) in his semifinal. Bainey pinned Gladfelter earlier this season.
Gustkey (23-9) gets three-time District 6 champion Coen Bainey (30-5) of Bald Eagle Area. Bainey has D-6 titles at 106, 113 and 120.
Fleck and his opponent, Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk, each bring 27-5 records into their semifinal matchup. The top-seeded Shunk and fourth-seeded Fleck did not meet this season despite the Mounties and Rams wrestling two duals meets.
A familiar foe in on the docket for Dubler (34-3) as he tangles with Penn Cambria’s Austin McCloskey (24-7). The pair met in the district semis last year at 160 with Dubler recording a 42-second fall in the bout.
Daniel Williams (34-6) will match up with Tyrone’s third-seeded Braden Ewing (27-6) in his semifinal. Williams beat Ewing 3-2 in the Ultimate Tiebreaker in the fifth-place bout at the Panther Holiday Classic in December. Ewing was the district runner-up and a PIAA qualifier at heavyweight last season.
A total of 14 area wrestlers were eliminated from the tournament on Friday evening.
Glendale’s Nate Storm (121), Ryder Krise (127) and Zach Vereshack (145), Mo Valley’s Autumn Shoff (107), Nick Albright (139) and Dom Moore (189), P-O’s Haydn Kephart (139), Trevor Cort (189) and Dom Davis (285) and West Branch’s Bryce English (107), Nick Parks (145), Reed Yingling (152), Carter Yingling (160) and Scott Smeal (285) all saw their seasons come to a close.
Krise, Albright, Kephart and Smeal all went 2-2 on the day.
Bald Eagle Area leads the team standings with 103 points and still has all 13 of its wrestlers alive in the tournament. That includes five semifinalists.
Penns Valley, which also has five in the semis, is in second place with 84 points.
Huntingdon (78), Tyrone (76.5) and Mount Union (68) round out the Top 5. P-O is eighth with 57.5 points. Glendale (52), West Branch (51) and Mo Valley (27) are 11th, 12th and 17th, respectively, in the 25-team tournament.
Wrestling resumes this morning at 8:30 with a consolation round. Semifinals for both class 2A and 3A are scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The Hall of Fame ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. with the parade of champions to follow. The finals and consolation finals for both class 2A and 3A will run at the same time after that.