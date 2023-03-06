ALTOONA — While Progressland had five wrestlers qualify for PIAAs thanks to their performances at the Class 2A Southwest Regional Tournament over the weekend, the area also had nine see their seasons end at the rugged event.
But that certainly doesn’t mean they didn’t put up quite a fight.
All nine wrestlers won at least one match. And three — led by Moshannon Valley heavyweight Connor Williams — fell just one win short of punching their tickets to Hershey.
Williams went 4-2 over the 2-day tournament, dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 decision to River Valley’s Brad Miller in the Blood Round before rebounding for a 5-1 victory against Laurel’s Coltin Hill in the seventh-place match.
That win was important as it puts Williams in line as a replacement in the PIAA Tournament should any of the six qualifiers have to pull out.
Williams won three straight consey bouts — two by fall — after losing his opener to eventual fourth-place finisher Christian Flaherty of Keystone Oaks to give him a shot at advancing. But a reversal by Miller in the third period of their consey quarterfinal knocked Williams into the seventh-place bout.
“Connor kept it going from districts,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “He wrestled well there. We told him he could make it out of districts, and he did. We told him the same thing this week after looking at all the kids in the bracket and seeing their records and how they matched up with other kids throughout the year. And he came in with confidence this weekend and wrestled really well.”
Williams ended the season with a record of 23-14.
P-O also had two wrestlers knocked into the seventh-place bout in 133-pounder Nate Fleck and 152-pounder Marcus Gable. Both went 2-3, each falling in the consey quarters to get dropped into the seventh-place bout, which they both lost.
Fleck was sent to the consey bracket by eventual champ Peter Chacon (Montour) by fall, but he responded with a 7-4 victory over McGuffey’s Victor Bonus to make it to the consey quarters. There, he got pinned By Chestnut Ridge’s Mason Weyant.
“Nate is definitely the most improved wrestler in our program,” P-O head coach Justin Fye said.”He wasn’t even a starter last year until districts and this year he gets over 30 wins and comes a match away from going to Hershey. He’s wrestled in matches in the last few weeks that he’s never experienced before. Both matches he lost were to state qualifiers and both could be on the podium in Hershey. So he has nothing to hang his head about. He has gotten so much better.”
Gable just missed a trip to PIAAs when he gave up an escape with seven seconds left in Friday evening’s quarterfinal round, leading 7-6. Ridge’s Sam Albright then took Gable down with 19 seconds left in the Sudden Victory period to drop him into the consolations.
He, too, recovered with a dominant 9-0 major decision over Indiana’s Will Turner to reach the consey quarters. Unfortunately he was turned for two controversial nearfall points in the third period by River Valley’s Kaden Barnhart and dropped a 2-0 decision.
“Marcus was in the same spot as he was last year in the Blood Round and just came up short,” Fye said. “Unfortunately we got there because of (Friday’s) quarterfinal where we didn’t have the best restart with about 14 seconds left and then ended up losing in overtime.
“We came back and majored a kid that we only beat by one point earlier in the year and then we were sitting in a good position in the match after that after riding (Barnhart) out in the second period. We eased up for just a second, but there was some questionable stuff that happened and I’m not going to lie, I dont think there were two back points there. Ask anyone except that official and there weren’t two back points there.”
Gable ends his season with a record of 33-12 and has 75 career wins heading to his senior season.
In addition to the three locals that made deep runs, six others (Glendale’s George Campbell (152), Mo Valley’s Lucas Yarger (127) and Tyler Lobb (215), P-O’s Ben Gustkey (127) and West Branch’s Logan Folmar (172) and Hunter Schnarrs (139) represented the area well.
Campbell (27-11) was 1-2 with his losses coming by close 2-0 and 5-0 decisions to Frazier’s Ryan Celaschi and Hopewell’s Isaiah Pisano, respectively, who ended up finishing second and third in the weight class.
“George wrestled great,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “He had a tough bracket.
Lobb (31-15) was also 1-2 with one of his losses coming at the hands of the eventual champ Brenan Morgan (Central Valley), while Yarger (19-15) went 1-1 Friday but was unable to wrestle Saturday. Both are underclassmen and gained valuable experience.
“Lobb puts in the work,” Walstrom said. “He’s up every morning to go lift weights with me. He wants to get better and his ultimate goal is to get to Hershey and be on the medal stand. And we look to get Luke wrestling a little bit better on the mat. We already know he can take anybody down. If we can get him to excel at the top position, he could be in Hershey next year too.”
Gustkey (26-12) went 1-2 for the Mounties, while Schnarrs (22-19) and Folmar (30-16) each went 1-2 for the Warriors.
Gustkey is the only of the Mounties four regional qualifiers that is a senior.
“He was our senior leader,” Fye said. “I’m super proud of him. He’s a great leader and someone that I want kids to be able to look up to. He’s a very intelligent kid and a vocal leader and I wish him all the best.”
Folmar is also a senior for West Branch, while Schnarrs gets another shot to make some noise next season.
“They both wrestled well,” Warrior head coach Jason Bainey said. “They came here and battled. It’s sad to see Logan’s career end. He’s been a four-year starter for me and I wish him the best.
“And Hunter, this is motivation. This showed him what he can do when you put a little bit of extra work in. If he puts a lot of extra work in next year hopefully we can get him a Top 6 finish and a trip to Hershey.”