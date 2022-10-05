ALLPORT — West Branch’s Brooklyn Myers had some big shoes to fill when she took over the setting job as a sophomore.
Myers stepped into the spot held by Morgan Glace, who finished her career with over 2,000 assists.
On Tuesday night, she got halfway there, garnering her 1,000th assist in a sweep of Mount Union.
“I am so proud of her,” said Lady Warriors head coach Terry Trude. “She has worked hard to improve her setting ability. She has gone from an average setter to a first team District 6 in a span of a year.
“She puts a lot of work in it and I’m glad she had that experience of attaining 1,000. She’s the leader of our offense. She is key to its success. She’s learning to set who is hot and working out of system balls.”
The Lady Warriors easily defeated the Lady Trojans 25-5, 25-13 and 25-13.
West Branch quickly won the first set, as Matayha Kerin served up nine points, while Hayley Wooster added a six-point run and Shianna Hoover had four points.
“I think we played strong,” Trude said. “We were in system quite a bit and they were mostly defensive. We served well the first two sets.
“Mount Union had a lot of problems with the float serve. We were really controlling the net play. I think we did well tonight.”
The Lady Warriors pulled out to a big lead in the second set, as Allie Shingledecker served up seven points to make it 8-0.
Mount Union got a side out, but despite one three-point service run, failed to get any points off the serve.
Marley Croyle had five of her 10 kills in the set, while Cowder had three of her 10.
West Branch went on to win 25-13 as Croyle dropped in an ace for game point.
Mount Union led 5-1 in the third set, which featured a little different lineup for West Branch.
The Lady Warriors tied it up at 5-5 before the Lady Trojans got a side out on a service error.
West Branch got the ball back on a Cowder kill and Bella Koleno served up 12 straight points to put the game away.
“We play everyone,” Trude said. “We played kids in some different positions and it gets a little crazy in high school sports when you do that. It’s my fault, but I want to give all the kids an opportunity to play and that’s the most important thing.”
The Lady Warriors went on to win 25-13 to set the final.
West Branch improved to 15-1-2 overall and 9-0 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Warriors travel to Williamsburg on Thursday.
In junior varsity action, West Branch won 2-0.