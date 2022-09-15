CURWENSVILLE — After struggling through a frustrating first half Wednesday against Tussey Mountain, the Curwensville girls soccer team’s offense came alive.
The Lady Tide scored five times in the second half — getting four from senior Haylee Mullins — to pull away from the Lady Titans 5-1 for their first victory of the season.
“We’ve been telling the girls all season long that winning is fun and scoring goals is fun, but it’s not everything,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “But, oh my gosh we needed this. I think we needed it more than the girls realized.
“A couple seniors at the beginning of the game said this was the most nervous they’ve been before a soccer game. And I think they knew the magnitude of what a win could mean to us. This wasn’t the hardest team we faced, but hopefully it will be a turning point in our season.”
After the teams battled through a scoreless first half that saw the Lady Tide just miss on a couple opportunities as well as Tussey nearly scoring a goal as time expired, Maura Sheeder broke the ice at 45:38. She won a loose ball in the middle of a scrum in the box and sent a hard shot past Tussey keeper Paiton Black to make it 1-0.
A little less than five minutes later, Haley Dixon poked a ball past a Lady Titan defender to the feet of Mullins, who took a few touches before firing the ball by Black at 50:23.
Tussey Mountain got on the board not long after Mullins’ first goal when Lacy Kendall converted a penalty kick at 56:14.
But the change in momentum was short-lived when the Lady Tide were awarded a free kick moments later and Sheeder put the ball on the foot of Mullins, who drilled the ball into the Titan net to give Curwensville its 2-goal cushion back just 36 seconds after losing it.
“We got some goals in the net and more importantly, when things got tough they didn’t stop playing.” Williams said. “They rallied themselves, they rallied their teammates and they fought through a ton of injuries and only having one sub by the end of the game.”
Mullins continued finding space in the Tussey Mountain defense and was able to slam home two more unassisted goals in the second half, scoring at 61:52 and 69:35. Mullins had 10 of the Lady Tide’s 16 shots on goal in the game.
“Our hope is once we score one goal, more will start coming,” Williams said. “I think this game illustrated that. I think the girls are so hard on themselves mentally and they get really, really nervous. And until we get that goal, they’re kind of uptight. Today, after they scored that goal, they let loose and realized they could do this.
“Haylee Mullins really capitalized. She was pretty down on herself after the first half because she thought she should have scored a couple goals. So getting four in the second half was redemption for herself and for her teammates.”
While the Curwensville offense was clicking in the second half, the Lady Tide defensive unit of Tiffany Bloom, Maizy Hoover, Mackenzie Richards and Jaiden Weber were doing a good job thwarting Tussey’s attack. And when the Lady Titans did break through, freshman keeper Calleigh Wiest was there to turn aside seven of the eight shots she faced, only allowing the Kendall penalty kick.
“I’m wildly pleased with Calleigh. She’s unstoppable,” Williams said. “She has two injuries right now that we’re trying to nurse and she is just relentless. She refuses to back down. She’s all go.
“And the defense did a nice job limiting the number of shots she faced.”
Recommended Video
Curwensville, which improved to 1-3 with the win, is back in action Saturday morning at 10, playing host to Punxsutawney.
Curwensville 5,
Tussey Mountain 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Maura Sheeder, C, (unassisted), 45:38.
2. Haylee Mullins, C, (Haley Dixon), 50:23.
3. Lacy Kendall, TM, (penalty kick), 56:14.
4. Mullins, C, (Sheeder), 56:50.
5. Mullins, C, (unassisted), 61:52.
6. Mullins, C, (unassisted), 69:35.
Shots: Tussey Mountain 9, Curwensville 16.
Saves: Tussey Mountain (Paiton Black) 8, Curwensville (Calleigh Wiest) 7.
Corner kicks: Tussey Mountain 1, Curwensville 1.