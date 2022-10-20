SPRING MILLS — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey won the final Mountain League Championship Meet on Wednesday at Penns Valley High School in Spring Mills.
The league is absorbing into the Laurel Highlands Conference next year and will cease to exist.
Muckey, who was the regular season MVP of the league, crossed the line in 16:07, 10 seconds ahead of second place Tyler Rader of Huntingdon.
Clearfield’s Eli Fox placed 10th in a time of 18:08.
Bellefonte, which had runners finish third, fourth and fifth, won the team title with a score of 24. The Red Raiders were also the regular season champs.
The Mounties finished third in the team standings with a 72.
Both Muckey and Fox were named to the Mountain League all-star team, along with Bellefonte’s Chase Ebeling, Alex Crist and Alex Mansfield, along with Bald Eagle Area’s Colton Wagner, Hollidaysburg’s Abe Manfred, Penns Valley’s McClain Reamer and Tyrone’s Aiden Detwiler.
On the girls’ side, Clearfield’s Scarlett Singleton was third in a time of 21:08, just 24 seconds behind winner Alexis Durn over Penns Valley.
Durn was named the regular season league MVP.
Clearfield’s Danna Bender was fourth with a time of 21:35.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Manna Potter took 10th in a time of 22:51.
Bellefonte won the team title with 56 points. Clearfield was second with 63, while Philipsburg-Osceola was fifth with 103.
Penns Valley, which finished third in the team points, was the regular season champ.
Durn, Singleton and Bender were named to the Mountain League all-stars along with Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jaylee Cook, Bellefonte’s Ashley Auckerman and Kate Rarrick, as well as Hollidaysburg’s Sophia Moyer and Penns Valley’s Lilly Smith.
Boys
Team Standings and Key
1. Bellefonte (B) 24. 2. Hollidaysburg (H) 43. 3. Philipsburg-Osceola (PO) 72. 4. Tyrone (T) 102. Bald Eagle Area (BEA) DNS. Penns Valley (PV) DNS. Clearfield (C) DNS. Huntingdon (HU) DNS.
Top Ten
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 16:07. 2. Tyler Rader, HU, 16:17. 3. Alex Crist, B, 16:51. 4. Chase Ebeling, B, 17:12. 5. Alex Mansfield, B, 17:36. 6. Abe Manfred, H, 17:51. 7. Colton Wagner, BEA, 18:01. 8. Isaac Watt, H, 18:04. 9. McClain Reamer, PV, 18:05. 10. Eli Fox, C, 18:08.
Clearfield runners
15. Spencer Luzier, 19:06. 25. Gavin Coudriet, 20:45. 38. Aaron Williams, 26:41.
Philipsburg-Osceola runners
18. Tyke Phillips, 19:31. 28. Nick Matweecha, 21:04. 29. Shane Parish, 21:16. 33. Carson Carlheim, 22:34. 34. Grant Lutz, 22:35. 35. Peyton Warner, 22:39.
Girls
Team Standings and Key
1. Bellefonte (B) 56. 2. Clearfield (C) 63. 3. Hollidaysburg (H) 64. 4. Penns Valley (PV) 67. 5. Philipsburg-Osceola (PO) 103. 6. Tyrone (T) 176. Huntingdon (H) DNS. Bald Eagle Area (BEA) DNS.
Top Ten
1. Alexis Durn, PV, 20:44. 2. Lilly Smith, PV, 20:47. 3. Scarlett Singleton, C, 21:08. 4. Danna Bender, C, 21:35. 5. Ayva Fetterolf, PV, 21:43. 6. Sophia Moyer, H, 21:54. 7. Kate Rarrick, B, 22:02. 8. Emma Liadis, B, 22:16. 9. Cece Williams, H, 22:49. 10. Manna Potter, PO, 22:51.
Clearfield runners
15. Haley Custaney, 23:38. 19. Anna Luzier, 24:11. 22. Ruth Wurster, 24:35. 28. Dehlia Elbe, 25:50. 30. Olivia Graham, 26:03.
Philipsburg-Osceola runners
11. Jaylee Cook, 22:53. 26. Emma Wiser, 25:33. 27. Marlee Butterworth, 25:37. 29. Sara Bock, 25:53. 32. Evie Raker, 26:27. 33. Camryn Chverchko 26:29.