Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.