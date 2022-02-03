PHILIPSBURG — After suffering a 51-9 loss to Forest Hills in the quarterfinals of the District 6 class 2A Team Dual Tournament on Tuesday, Philipsburg-Osceola returned home hoping to put that match behind it.
The Mounties did just that, scoring an impressive 51-21 victory over Hollidaysburg in their last home meet of the season on Wednesday. P-O won seven of the 10 contested bouts and picked up two forfeits in the victory.
“I think our guys rebounded pretty well,” P-O head coach Justin Fye said. “We could clean up a couple areas, but I felt the guys were looking to score points in each match.
“We weren’t being defensive. So I’m really proud of our guys.”
Nick Coudriet, one of seven seniors in the starting lineup, started the dual off with a dominant performance at 120. He took Tiger Noah Horne down immediately and scored two sets of back points before locking in a cradle and earning the fall at 1:31.
Ben Gustkey followed with second-period fall at 126. Gustkey led 5-0 after one thanks to a takedown and three nearfall points and expanded his advantage to 10-0 with a reversal and back points in the second before pinning Mason Schenk at 2:59.
Senior Scott Frantz didn’t pick up a pin in his 132-pound bout, but he was in control from start to finish, scoring a takedown in each period, while ending on top in two of them in a 7-1 decision over Jacob Brua.
Mountie 138-pounder Marcus Gable came out of the gate firing in his bout with Mitchell Baronner, scoring four first-period takedowns to build an 8-3 lead before recording the pin at 1:27.
Ian Phillips kept the train rolling for P-O, scoring a 35-second fall over Quinton Ritchey at 145 to make the score 27-0.
The Mountie lead ballooned to 39-0 after seniors Austin Foster (152) and Jimmy Richtscheit (160) took forfeits.
Hollidaysburg finally got on the board at 172 when Aaron Sleeth pinned senior Luke Hughes, who bumped up from 160, at 4:29. Hughes fought off his back twice in the second period before Sleeth was able to earn the fall.
“Luke came to me and said he wanted to wrestle at 72 tonight,” Fye said. “So I give him credit for wanting to go out and wrestle. Sleeth’s a tough kid.”
P-O got those points right back and clinched the dual meet when 189-pounder Dom Shaw decked Luke Onkst with 32 seconds left in the third period. Shaw, a senior, racked up a 19-5 lead thanks to eight takedowns and three back points before ending it.
Hollidaysburg’s Christian White, one of two Tigers that weighed in at 189, bumped to 215 to take a forfeit, while regular 215-pounder Nickolas Eppihimer moved to heavyweight to face Mountie senior Chase Klinger.
Eppihimer scored takedowns in both the first and second and stayed out of danger in third to top Klinger 4-1.
The Tigers got a come-from-behind win from Carson Krupka at 106. Krupka trailed Mountie Sammy McDonald 10-3 in the third when he caught him out of position and pinned him at 4:54.
But P-O’s Hunter Kephart ended the meet on a high note for the Mounties when he pinned Bryce Conway at 1:48 after piling up a 11-3 lead.
“We keep preaching that you always have to be thinking about what the next move is,” Fye said. “We call it chain wrestling and a the couple times we got ourselves in trouble tonight, we didn’t keep moving. We just kind of stopped moving and got ourselves in a bad spot.
“But to come back after last night and have a win, we did a good job with that. We knew we were going to favored coming in, but after you lose a match like we did (Tuesday night) there’s always a chance for a letdown. We talked about going out, being aggressive and looking to score. I’m really pleased.”
P-O improved to 12-7 with the win. Hollidaysburg slipped to 3-10.
The Mounties return to action Tuesday at West Branch.
Philipsburg-Osceola 51,
Hollidaysburg 21
120—Nick Coudriet, PO, pinned Noah Horne, H, 1:31. (6-0).
126—Ben Gustkey, PO, pinned Mason Schenk, H, 2:59. (12-0).
132—Scott Frantz, PO, dec. Jacob Brua, H, 7-1. (15-0).
138—Marcus Gable, PO, pinned Mitchell Baronner, H, 1:27. (21-0).
145—Ian Phillips, PO, pinned Quinton Ritchey, H, 0:35. (27-0).
152—Austin Foster, PO, won by forfeit. (33-0).
160—Jimmy Richtshceit, PO, won by forfeit. (39-0).
172—Aaron Sleeth, H, pinned Luke Hughes, PO, 4:29. (39-6).
189—Dom Shaw, PO, pinned Luke Onkst, H, 5:28. (45-6).
215—Christian White, H, won by forfeit. (45-12).
285—Nickolas Eppihimer, H, dec. Chase Klinger, PO, 4-1. (45-15).
106—Carson Krupka, pinned Sammy McDonald, PO, 4:54. (45-21).
113—Hunter Kephart, PO, pinned Bryce Conway, H, 1:48.