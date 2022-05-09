PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team scored a big 4-3 victory over Bellefonte to tie them for the Mountain League lead.
The Mounties only loss in the league came in a 3-2 defeat by the Raiders on April 11.
Bellefonte scored in the top of the third to take the early lead.
Philipsburg-Osceola got on the board in the third inning, as Jake DeSimone scored on an RBI single from Jeremy Whitehead.
The Mounties added three more runs in the fifth inning, thanks to an error, a stolen base and an RBI grounder from Parker White.
The Raiders scored two runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run homer by Levi Purnell.
The tying run was left stranded at first.
David Meersand pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out six. He improved to 4-2 on the season.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 10-4 overall and 10-1 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Bellefonte—3
Kormanic c 4010, Fravel p-1b 3000, Ebeling cf 3000, Heckman ss 3000, Johnson rf 1000, Brown 3b 3010, Squires lf 3110, Purnell dh 3112, Vancas 2b 3110, Caparella 1b-p 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Gustkey c 2100, DeSimone cf 2210, Whitehead dh 3111, Phillippi cr 0000, White ss 3001, C. Hahn 3b 2001, Coudriet 2b 3011, Meersand p 2000, Prestash lf 2000, Massung 1b 2000, B. Hahn rf 0000, Scaife rf 0000. Totals: 21-4-2-4.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 001 000 2—3 5 2
P-O 010 030 x—4 2 1
Errors—Heckman, Vancas. LOB—Bellefonte 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. HR—Purnell. SAC—C. Hahn. SB—DeSimone, Gustkey. HBP—Fravel. PO—Johnson.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Fravel—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Caparella—2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Meersand—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Meersand (4-2). LP—Caparella.