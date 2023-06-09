DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney Chucks are headed back to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals for the second year in a row thanks to a near flawless performance Thursday evening in a 6-1 victory against District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola at Showers Field.
The Chucks used the age of old recipe of success of pitching, defense and timely hitting in what proved to be a total team effort as Punxsy set a new school single-season wins record as it improved to 20-2.
It wasn’t easy from the start though, as Punxsy struggled the first time through the lineup against P-O senior lefty Gavin Emigh, who retired the first seven Chucks he faced — five via strikeout.
However, an untimely error with one out in the third — the lone error by either side — allowed Cooper Hallman to reach base and opened the door for Punxsy. Senior Peyton Hetrick then ripped a double into the left field corner that scored courtesy runner Donnie Bender from first for a 1-0 lead.
That huge hit was all Punxsy needed to get going even though Emigh got out of the third with just the one run scoring. Punxsy broke the game open with four more runs in the fourth on five hits, and that 5-0 deficit proved too much for the Mounties to overcome.
That’s because Punxsy freshman Nevin Day was in complete control on the mound and looked anything but a freshman. He didn’t rack up the strikeouts like Emigh (who had 7) and recorded just two, but instead let his defense do most of the work for him.
And, the Chucks made plenty of nice defensive plays throughout the game as Day allowed just one run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. Day was pulled after 74 pitches to assure he was available for Monday’s semifinal game.
Senior lefty Zeke Bennett came on for Day in the seventh and allowed a single to Alex Knepp before striking out Brandon Hahn to end the game.
All told, P-O mustered just five base runners on three hits and two walks (both vs. Day). The Mounties put two runners on in the same inning just once, and that was the fourth when they scored their lone run to make it a 5-1 game at the time.
“Gavin and Denny (Prestash) had to throw a lot of pitches on Monday, and I thought Gavin threw well again today,” said P-O coach Doug Sankey. “He just had that one bad inning. In he fourth, his curveball got a little flat and he was having trouble locating his two-seamer, so he had to throw a lot of four-seamers.
“But, for him to even come out (today) after throwing I think 68 pitches Monday. He did everything he could the last two days to get ready, and I think he gave us a chance to win. We just didn’t put too much pressure on them offensively.
“Punxsy is a really good team, and that kid (Day) threw great. I thought we could get to him early, but we didn’t. Then I think we started pressing a little bit.”
The first three innings largely belonged to Day and Emigh outside of Hetrick’s RBI double with one out in the top of the third.
Philipsburg tried to counter in the bottom of the third, as Hahn hit a leadoff single. However, he was quickly erased when Sam McDonald hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
The game then swung completely in Punxsy’s favor in the fourth when the Chucks erupted for four runs the second time through the order against Emigh.
Carter Savage got things rolling with a single with one out. He was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Maddox Hetrick. Jake Sikora followed with a double off the screen portion of the wall that is part of the observation deck in left field to put two runners in scoring position.
Justin Miller then ripped a double of his own to left to score both Hetrick and pinch runner Brody Stouffer to make it 3-1. The Chucks weren’t done though.
Bennett followed with a single to right and promptly stole second before Cooper Hallman smacked a two-run single to left to put the Chucks up 5-1. Peyton Hetrick followed with a walk to keep things going before Emigh finally got out of the inning.
Philipsburg-Oseola got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Parker Lamb ripped a double to left with one out and scored on a Denny Prestash sac fly to center. Unfortunately for the Mounties, that’s all the offense they could really muster.
Hahn relieved Emigh in the fifth and silenced the Punxsy bats for the most part over the final three innings, but the damage had already been done by the Chucks.
Punxsy stranded runners on first in both the fifth and sixth, as Savaged singled and Hetrick walked, respectively, before tacking on another insurance run in the seventh.
Josh Tyger and Day hit back-to-back singles to open the seventh before P-O nearly turned a triple play.
A Savage fly out to right field started that play, as Emigh then gunned down Tyger who tagged up and tried to take third. Mountie third baseman TJ Wildman then fired to second as courtesy runner Owen Wood tried to advance from first. Wood just beat the tag to avoid the triple play.
That hustle soon proved key for Punxsy, as Sikora was intenionally walked after Wood took third on a wild pitch. Sikora then took off for second and got caught in a rundown long enough for Wood to steal home to extend the Punxsy lead to 6-1.
Next up for the Chucks in a showdown with WPIAL champion Riverside (23-0), who beat D-10 champ Fairview, 9-3, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
As for the Mounties (17-7), the loss was a bittersweet ending for a large group of P-O seniors — nine to be exact — who returned the school to the state playoffs following an unexpected early exit from the District 6 playoffs a year ago.
“At this point in the year, we really didn’t even talk about this game at all,” said Sankey. “We had nine seniors, and we just thanked them for everything the last three years. We won a lot of games the last three years, and last year we got upset in districts in the first round.
“They came in first practice (this year) determined from that. Their leadership is hard to explain. Ben Gustkey is such a leader and his demeanor ... next year they are going to be looking around the gym for Ben first practice (and he won’t be there).”
Punxsy—6
Zach Dinger rf 4000, Josh Tyger dh 4010, Coy Martino ss 0000, Nevin Day p 4010, Owen Wood cr-cf 0100, Carter Savage 1b 3020, Maddox Hetrick pr 0100, Jake Sikora 3b 3010, Brody Stouffer pr 0100, Justin Miller lf 3112, Zeke Bennett cf 3110, Cooper Hallman c 3012, Donnie Bender 0100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 1011. Totals: 28-6-9-5.
P-O—1
Ben Gustkey c 3000, Jake DeSimone cf 3000, Parker Lamb ss 3110, TJ Wildman 3b 2010, Justin Ivicic pr 0000, Drnny Prestash lf 2001, Jamey Massung 1b 3000, Alex Knepp dh 3010, Gavin Emeigh p-rf 0000, Brandon Hahn rf-p 2010, Sam McDonald 2b 2000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Score by Innings
Punxsy 001 400 1—6
P-O 000 100 0—1
Errors: Punxsy 0, P-O 1. LOB: Punxsy 5, P-O 4. DP: Punxsy 1, P-O 0. 2B: Sikora, Miller, P. Hetrick. SF: Prestash. SB: Wood; Hahn. PO: Sikora (by Hahn).
Pitching
Punxsy: Nevin Day-6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Zeke Bennett-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
P-O: Gavin Emigh-4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Brandon Hahn-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher: Emigh.