PHILIPSBURG — After falling behind visiting West Branch 6-2 early in the first quarter of Tuesday’s inaugural ICC vs. Mountain League Challenge at Philipsburg-Osceola, the Mounties went on a 14-0 run and never looked back, running away from the Warriors 74-40.
Jeremy Whitehead led three Mounties in double figures with 22 points. Jake DeSimone added 19 points and Oliver Harpster netted 10.
“We wanted to see exactly how they were going to come out,” P-O head coach TJ Anderson said. “We didn’t want to come out too aggressive. I wanted our guys to ease into it. And then it was time to put the pedal to the medal.”
Zack Tiracorda and Jackson Croyle gave the Warriors the early 6-2 advantage after both draining 3-pointers.
But P-O surged to the lead with 11 straight points, prompting West Branch head coach Danny Clark to call a timeout. P-O drilled a trey after the stoppage to take a 16-2 advantage before Warrior Joel Evans stopped the run with a bucket.
The Mounties led 22-11 after one quarter and poured it on in the second, outscoring the Warriors 23-9 behind Whitehead and DeSimone, who scored seven and six, respectively, in the frame.
P-O took advantage of 11 Warrior turnovers in the second to build the 45-20 halftime lead.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Clark said.”We just were not ready to play. Maybe this humbles us a little bit. We simply weren’t ready to play.”
The Mounties maintained the 25-point cushion throughout the third and eventually worked it to a 66-34 lead by the end of the frame to start the running clock.
Evans scored nine of the Warriors 16 points in the frame and ended with a team-high 17.
Whitehead netted 10 for the Mounties in the third. Whitehead led all players with 11 rebounds — seven coming on the offensive end. DeSimone and Nick Johnson each added five boards. Evans grabbed a team-high six for West Branch.
P-O won the fourth quarter 8-6 to finalize the scoring.
The Mounties improved to 3-2 with the win. P-O plays Curwensville this evening in the second day of action at the ICC-Mountain League Challenge.
“These guys are starting to play well,” Anderson said. “I’m looking forward to what’s coming up.”
West Branch slipped to 2-4 with the loss. The Warriors play Bald Eagle Area, which was a 57-37 winner over the Tide.
West Branch—40
I . Tiracorda 1 1-4 3, Z. Tiracorda 3 1-2 9, Croyle 2 0-0 6, Evans 8 0-1 17, Kolesar 0 0-0 0, Koleno 1 1-2 3, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Eirich 1 0-0 2, Vargas 0 0-0 0, Bloom 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-9 40.
Philipsburg-Osceola—74
Harpster 2 4-5 10, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Doyle 3 0-0 6, DeSimone 9 0-0 19, Whitehead 8 5-8 22, Matson 1 3-4 5, C. Hahn 2 0-1 4, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Phillippi 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 0-0 2, Peterson 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 1-2 1. Totals: 28 13-20 74.
Three-pointers: Z. Tiracorda 2, Croyle 2, Evans; Harpster 2, DeSimone, J. Whitehead, Snyder.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 11 9 14 6—40
P-O 22 23 21 8—74