PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties boys basketball put on an offensive clinic on Thursday night against the visiting Moshannon Valley Black Knights as a 51-point first half led P-O to an easy 77-39 victory.
The Mountie senior tandem of Oliver Harpster and Jake DeSimone led the way with 23 and 20 points, respectively, as P-O’s full-court press gave the Black Knights fits, which led to turnovers and plenty of buckets in transition.
“I challenged them to see if they could put a full game together,” P-O head coach TJ Anderson said. “Sometimes we play half a game, tonight we played a full game and I’m proud of them. They shot the ball well tonight and played for each other tonight — and they played with heart tonight.”
Speaking of hearts, it was also a meaningful game for coach Anderson as it was Hoops for Healthy Hearts night. Both Mo Valley and P-O took part in wearing shirts pregame to raise awareness, as well as various fundraisers were had. When that was all said and done, both schools raised $1,592 for the American Heart Association for a cause that is near and dear to Anderson.
“This is a special event for us,” Anderson said about Hoops for Healthy Hearts night. “This is to honor my dad who passed away from cardiovascular disease at 50. I told these guys tonight that we’re going to play like my dad’s sitting up there in the stands and he’s going to be proud of what he sees tonight.”
The winless Black Knights actually led by 3-0 in the first couple of minutes as Sam Howard drilled a three. But once P-O scored with a DeSimone triple to tie things up, it was all P-O from there.
Harpster had 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter alone, cashing in three three-pointers — the last of which put P-O up 22-5.
“I thought he shot the ball well in the first half,” Anderson said. “That kept us afloat.”
With P-O leading 22-7 after the first quarter, the offensive onslaught continued as the Mounties scored 29 points alone in the second quarter as it kicked in the PIAA mercy rule for the entire second half.
Cam Mason had all 10 of his points in the second quarter as DeSimone had nine as teammate Nick Johnson dominated the boards. Johnson had eight points and a team-high 14 rebounds as P-O had a sequence in the second quarter where Johnson had three consecutive offensive boards before putting it back up and getting the and-one.
“Our big guys, Nick Johnson, I thought he rebounded well and had a couple of those and-ones,” Anderson said. “I thought he did really well. Then Cam Mason had a breakout game — he did really well tonight. One of the biggest things is we want to be the best rebounding team in the Mountain League. Tonight we tried to display that.”
The Mounties outscored Mo Valley 13-7 in the third quarter and had a 45-point lead in the fourth at one point before P-O took its foot off of the accelerator and was able to get in its reserves, with the final score winding up at 77-39.
Mo Valley was led by Howard, who scored 18 of the team’s 39 points and had five rebounds.. Fellow Black Knight James Hummel chipped in with eight points.
P-O (8-12) is back in action on Monday as they host River Valley for Senior Night. The Mounties will then finish up the regular season at Penns Valley on Wednesday as they’ll try to cap off the regular season at 10-12 and get into the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
“Two games left and we want to win out,” Anderson said. “I know right now we’re in ninth place in the district. If we could move up to seventh or sixth, that’d be great. We’ve got to get these two games.
“But this was a great game, not only for us but for our community tonight.”
Moshannon Valley (0-21) caps off its season tonight as it travels to West Branch.
Moshannon Valley—39
Beish 2 0-0 5, Hummel 3 0-0 8, Howard 6 3-7 18, Gardner 2 0-0 4, Evans 2 0-0 4, Kephart 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-8 39.
Philipsburg-Osceola—77
Harpster 7 4-4 23, DeSimone 8 2-2 20, Johnson 4 0-1 8, Mason 4 2-3 10, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Hahn 2 2-2 7, Z. Meyers 2 0-0 4, Lamb 1 0-0 2, McClure 0 0-0 0, Phillippi 0 0-0 0, Matier 0 0-0 0, S. Meyers 0 0-0 0, Henninger 0 0-0 0, Wolfinger 0 0-0 0, Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 10-13 77.
Three-pointers: Howard 3, Hummel 2, Beish. Harpster 5, DeSimone 2, Peterson, Hahn.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 7 13 7 12 — 39
P-O 22 29 13 13 — 77