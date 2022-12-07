PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team had a solid season in head coach Justin Fye’s first year at the helm in 2021-22, going 13-7 in dual meets, placing fourth in the District 6 Class 2A Tournament and qualifying seven kids for regionals.
The Mounties lost six of those regional qualifiers to graduation, but return plenty of experience with nine letterwinners and have a nice group of youngsters in their first year on varsity that will make an impact.
“We have nine letterwinners back, and seven of those nine wrestled quite a few matches last year,” Fye said. “So we’re looking for those guys to be leaders. Half our lineup will be letterwinners.
“And we have a good group of younger kids. Our junior high program has been successful for multiple years and those kids are starting to come up to varsity and will fill multiple weights this year.”
Seniors Trevor Cort and Ben Gustkey, juniors Nate Fleck, Marcus Gable, Andrew Hensal, Haydn Kephart and Ian Phillips and sophomores Hunter Kephart and Sam McDonald are the returning letterwinners that will form the core the Mounties will build around and look to for leadership.
Gustkey and Gable are two that Fye is definitely counting on in that role. Gustkey was 14-8 last season, but was unable to compete in the postseason, while Gable went 32-9, won a District 6 title at 132 and placed eighth at regionals.
“They’re both multi-year letterwinners and will be coming in as team leaders,” Fye said. “Ben , being a senior, is going to have a big goal of moving as far as he can.
“Marcus was a match away from going to Hershey last year and qualified for states as a freshman. He has some big goals. He got a little bit bigger this season. He’s put on a lot of muscle. He works hard every day. He’s lifting before school. We have a good group of about six to 10 kids lifting every day before school.”
Phillips, Kephart and McDonald are other letterwinners that Fye has high hopes for. Phillips was 8-12 as he moved around the lineup to fill holes, while Kephart (8th at 113) and McDonald (7th at 106) both placed at districts.
“Ian was behind Marcus and Austin (Foster) last year, so he kind of filled in where we needed him and did pretty well last year,” Fye said. Now he’s going to get to a natural weight and I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”
Kephart was 13-16, while McDonald went 18-12
“Both placed at districts as freshmen,” Fye said. “They’re going to be moving up a couple weight classes, but will be back to provide experience at those lower weights.”
While much of the starting lineup will be filled with returning letterwinners, there will be some spots manned by varsity newcomers, including freshmen Ace Foster, Caleb Hummel and Dominic Davis, who will booked the P-O lineup at 107, 114 and 285, respectively.
“We are going to have three freshmen starting,” Fye said. “And we have a good group of sophomores. There is a lot of room for getting young guys in the lineup. It’s just a matter of getting them where they feel comfortable.”
McDonald (121) and Kephart (127) will likely follow the freshmen lightweight duo with Gustkey (133) and Fleck (139) slotting in behind them. Fleck was 8-5 a season ago, making a nice run at districts, where he went 3-2 at 138. Phillips (145) and Gable (152) are next in the lineup.
Russell will also be in the mix around 133 along with sophomore Isaiah Smeal. Senior Dawson Snyder (145) and junior Haydn Phillips (145) will also challenge for mat time.
“We have some guys working hard and we’re excited about our lightweights and middleweights,” Fye said.
From 160 to 285, the Mounties will have mostly new starters. Hensal saw 22 bouts at 215 last season and will likely fill one of either 189 or 215. But most of the other upper weights will be short on varsity experience.
Cort (215) and classmate Jakob Bainey (172), junior Ean Williams (215) and sophomores Tredzen Dixon (285), Dylan Koptchak (160), Matthew Rowles (172), Jacob Shaw (172) and Chris Twoey (172) will be vying for time in the upper weights.
“We’re going to have quite a few new starters at our upper weights,” Fye said. “They’re young, but they are quality guys. We’re not just putting bodies out there to fill the lineup, we have guys with some good wrestling experience.”
The Mounties have 22 kids on the roster and will be two-deep at a lot of spots, which has Fye quite excited for the season.
“We have 22 kids this year and only four are seniors,” he said. “So that’s 18 kids coming back next year, plus whatever junior high kids are moving up. So we’re just reloading and getting those kids coming up through the program. We’re going to have seven weight classes where we will have eliminations. We’re two deep at a lot of weights. And in a lot of those weight classes, whoever is not the starter is going to push the starter, which is nice to have.”
Fye credits the Mountie junior high program and head coach Cory Wood for P-O’s numbers.
“Our junior high coach does an amazing job of not only getting kids to come out, but getting them to stick with the program,” Fye said. “He’s sitting consistently at 25 to 35 kids every year, which makes our job easier when those kids come through to varsity.”
As for goals, Fye says he would like to see his team push for a Mountain League title and have a lot of success in team duals and the postseason.
“Our goal is just to continue getting better throughout the year and prepare for the postseason,” he said. “We have a lot of new kids to the varsity program, so we need to get those kids to realize what varsity wrestling is all about. It’s a little bit different. The mindset is important.
“We would like to compete for a league championship and qualify for team district duals and possibly push into the semis.”
The Mounties begin the season Saturday at the Babbit Duals.
“We have a really good group of kids here that come in and work hard every day,” Fye said. “The coaching staff is excited. All around we have good balance at each of our grade levels and through the lineup. Things continue to progress. We just want to build that culture of getting our kids ready.”
Roster
Seniors
Jakob Bainey, *Trevor Cort, *Ben Gustkey, Dawson Snyder.
Juniors
*Nate Fleck, *Marcus Gable, *Andrew Hensal, Haydn Kephart, *Ian Phillips, Ean Williams.
Sophomores
Trezden Dixon, *Hunter Kephart, Dylan Koptchak, *Sam McDonald, Matthew Rowles, *Layne Russell, Jacob Shaw, Isaiah Smeal, Chris Twoey.
Freshmen
Dominic Davis, Ace Foster, Caleb Hummel.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
10—at Babbitt Duals (River Valley), 8 a.m. 13—Clearfield. 16—at Panther Holiday Classic (Mount Aloysius), 10:30 a.m. 17—at Panther Holiday Classic (Mount Aloysius), 9 a.m. 20—Bald Eagle Area.
January
3—at Tyrone. 7—Mountaineer Classic, 9 a.m. 10—at Huntingdon. 14—at Northwestern Wildcat Duals, TBA. 17—Penns Valley. 24—Bellefonte. 27—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament 11 a.m. 28—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 9 a.m. 31—at Hollidaysburg.
February
8—at DuBois. 10—Mifflin County. 17/18—at District 6 Class 2A Tournament (Altoona), TBA.
March
3/4—at Southwest Regional Tournament (Altoona), TBA. 9/10/11—at PIAA Championships (Hershey), TBA.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted