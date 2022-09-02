PHILIPSBURG — Despite having just three seniors on the 2022 roster, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team is poised for a solid season behind 11 letterwinners — many from the junior class, which makes up half the 25-man roster.
“We only have three seniors this year, but have a small army of juniors on the roster,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “That, and some freshmen who have surprised this August. So this is a team that is talented enough and young enough to add to our two straight playoff seasons, maybe for the next two or three years.”
P-O went 8-10-1 a season ago and had a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Richland in the first round of the District 6 playoffs.
The Mounties lost seven players from that squad to graduation, including Mountain League first-teamer Alex Godin, who was second on the team in goals with 12.
“We’ve graduated the engine of a system that produced a wild 50 goals in 2021,” Inlow said. “Alex Godin was the all-action kid that pushed the Mounties forward. And a senior bulwark in defense in Parker Matson, who was second team All-Conference, also graduated.
“We did not, however, lose our top scorer, Carson Long, who as a freshman scored 22 goals and 18 assists in a high-octane attack that should remain as a number of players step up to “provide” for the sophomore ace.”
In addition to Long, P-O returns letterwinners in seniors Gavin Emigh, Danny Gray and Nate Mostyn, juniors Jake Alexander, Evan Bock, Matt Eirich, Justin Ivicic, Zach McGonigal, Andy Sedlak and Ethan Thompson. Bock, Eirich, Emigh and Long will serve as captains.
The returning letterwinners will serve as the backbone for the Mounties, starting in the midfield.
“The midfield is always the key and the Mounties feature strong skill and outstanding speed at attacking positions,” Inlow said. “Key are central mids Evan Bock and Justin Ivicic, who figure to win a lot of midfield battles this year. Wings like senior Danny Gray and juniors Jake Alexander and Zach McGonigal provide talent at the edges and going forward.
“Freshman forward Hank Hazelton has broken through this August with a phenomenal work rate, being a willing runner into the channels.”
Obviously, Long will be the catalyst for the P-O offense.
“Carson Long, of course, is going to be job No. 1 for our opponents this season,” Inlow said. “What I think will be interesting is the array of players we have to complement him. Carson’s going to eat, but I would guess the danger he poses will open up a lot of rations for his teammates.”
On defense, Inlow hopes his Mounties can shore up a unit that surrendered nearly three goals per game (2.84) in 2021.
“The Mounties were uncharacteristically undisciplined in 2021, yielding an unprecedented 54 goals, so the back line has been overhauled with two captains at center back in Matt Eirich and Gavin Emigh,” Inlow said.
New at outside back is senior Nate Mostyn along with junior Dylan Vaughn. Freshman Matt Thompson will be the last line of defense at keeper.
“Probably the top job for us this summer has been to restore a sense of duty and obligation defensively,” said Inlow. “I can never remember a team of mine allowing 54 goals. It should not be too difficult to come in significantly under that mark this year. Oddly, I think with all the firepower we have, it’ll be defensive discipline that will win the day this season.”
P-O opened its season last night against Central Mountain.
*Gavin Emigh, *Danny Gray, *Nate Mostyn.
*Jake Alexander, Hunter Bell, *Evan Bock, *Matt Eirich, *Justin Ivicic, *Zach McGonigal, Colton Moore, *Andy Sedlack, *Ethan Thompson, Dylan Vaughn, Landon Williams, Drake Witherite.
*Carson Long, Isaiah Smeal, Nate Riggleman, Zach Robison, Brennan Valinoti.
Nolan Beish, Julian Halsey, Hank Hazelton, Dylan McGonigal, Matt Thompson.
1—at Central Mountain. 6—Clearfield. 8—Bald Eagle Area. 12—Tyrone, 4 p.m. 14—at Huntingdon. 20—Penns Valley. 22—Bellefonte. 26—at Hollidaysburg. 28—at Clearfield. 29—at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
4—at Bald Eagle Area. 6—Tyrone. 10—Huntingdon. 12—at Penns Valley. 18—at Bellefonte. 20—Hollidaysburg.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted