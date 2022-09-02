P-O boys soccer letterwinners
The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team returns 11 letterwinners for the 2022 season. Front row, from left, are Ethan Thompson, Danny Gray, Zach McGonigal and Andy Sedlak. Standing are Justin Ivicic, Evan Bock, Matt Eirich, Nate Mostyn, Gavin Emigh, Carson Long and Jake Alexander.

 Photo by Ryan Bender

PHILIPSBURG — Despite having just three seniors on the 2022 roster, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team is poised for a solid season behind 11 letterwinners — many from the junior class, which makes up half the 25-man roster.

“We only have three seniors this year, but have a small army of juniors on the roster,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “That, and some freshmen who have surprised this August. So this is a team that is talented enough and young enough to add to our two straight playoff seasons, maybe for the next two or three years.”

