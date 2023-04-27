ALTOONA — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Northern Cambria 2-1 at the 2023 Curve Classic on Wednesday afternoon at PNG Field.
The Colts had taken a 1-0 lead after two innings thanks to a two-out error in the infield.
Mountie starter Denny Prestash threw all seven innings, allowing just four hits and three walks, while striking out five.
P-O finally got to Northern Cambria starter Shawn Gisler in the top of the seventh, as Jamey Massung led off the inning with a solo shot over the left-field fence to tie it at 1-1.
Parker Lamb singled into center, then moved to second on an error. He later moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brandon Hahn.
Another Colt error on a ball hit by Sam McDonald allowed Lamb to score to make it 2-1.
Prestash allowed two baserunners in the bottom of the second, but got out of the jam to earn his second win of the season.
Philipsburg-Osceola (10-2) will play an opponent to be determined by today’s slate of games on Friday at noon.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Gustkey c 4010, DeSimone cf 3000, Wildman dh 3000, Prestash p 2000, Massung 1b 3131, Lamb ss 3110, Hahn lf 2000, Emigh rf 2000, Knepp ph 1000, McDonald 2b 3000, Ivicic pr 0000, Minarchick 3b 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
Northern Cambria—1
Valleria 3000, Bougher 3010, Wiewiora 4010, Messina 3000, Dolney 3100, Sh. Shane Gisler 2010, Yachtis 3000, Dumm 3000, Shawn Gisler 3010, Shutty 0000, Pershing 0000. Totals: 27-1-4-0.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 000 2—2 5 4
No. Cambria 010 000 0—1 4 2
Errors—Lamb, Massung, McDonald 2. Valleria, Bougher. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 5, Northern Cambria 8. HR—Massung (solo, 7th). SAC—Hahn. HBP—Prestash (by Shawn Gisler). SB—Gustkey.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Northern Cambria: Shawn Gisler—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Prestash (2-0). LP—Shawn Gisler.