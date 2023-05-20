PHILIPSBURG — The day before Philipsburg-Osceola was set to face Huntingdon for the third time this season, Mounties head coach Doug Sankey had his players do a first-pitch, fastball drill.
Apparently it was a genius move, as P-O’s Jake DeSimone took the first pitch fastball he saw on Friday afternoon and launched it over the center field fence for a two-run homer in the first inning.
That, coupled with a three-run blast from teammate Brandon Hahn and the excellent 1-2 punch on the mound of Denny Prestash and Gavin Emigh helped the Mounties to a 9-2 victory over the Bearcats, their third win against them this season.
“It was just something I came up with, because it just seems like we aren’t ready when we get in the box,” said Sankey. “Jake has been taking a lot of pitches for strikes. But I was happy when he hit that home run on the first pitch. I said, ‘See that drill works!’
“But just to get us going early like that was a really big lift for us.”
That fast start helped Philipsburg-Osceola control the game the entire way, even when Prestash loaded the bases twice.
Prestash threw 83 pitches in 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on eight hits and three walks.
Gavin Emigh came on in relief in the sixth inning and shut the door, striking out the two batters his faced, before getting a 13-pitch inning in the seventh to set the final.
“Denny and Gavin have been great,” Sankey said. “Denny has been our No. 1 all year and Gavin has been throwing lights out for us. Hopefully, we keep that 1-2 punch the whole way through.
“We still have Brandon (Hahn) and Yodie (Zach Yoder). We had everyone ready for today. It cost a couple of games earlier in the week, but you do what you have to do.”
Philipsburg-Osceola took the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Huntingdon starter Eric Mykut had thrown just three pitches.
Ben Gustkey led off with a single into left field, followed up by DeSimone’s blast.
Parker Lamb singled and moved to second on a stolen base before coming home on an error in the outfield on a flyball to make it 3-0.
Mykut finally got out of the inning with a forceout, but the early lead allowed the Mounties to settle down quickly.
Still in both previous meetings, the Bearcats have rallied to score 10 runs and nine runs, respectively, against P-O.
“We played them twice this year and they can hit the ball,” said Sankey. “I wasn’t really comfortable with any lead, but when Brandon hit the big home run, that was nice.”
Hahn’s three-run blast came in the bottom of the third inning after Huntingdon turned a double play.
Jamey Massung singled, before he was replaced by pinch runner Justin Ivicic, while Alex Knepp also singled.
Hahn hit the second pitch, a curve ball, over the left-field fence, increasing the Mounties’ lead to 6-0.
Huntingdon finally got to Prestash in the top of the fourth.
Ashton Steele and Will Wallen led off the inning with back-to-back singles.
Gavin Woodward singled home Steele, while Wallen scored on an RBI groundout by Ryder Sheffield, cutting the lead to 6-2.
The Bearcats looked to pick up where they left off in the top of the fifth, quickly loading the bases.
But a pop out to second and a double play turned by Prestash allowed the Mounties to get unscathed.
Wallen lined it right back to Prestash, who deftly got it to first to double off Ryan Marshall to end the inning.
It was the second double play of the game for the Mounties, who also turned a textbook 6-4-3 in the third.
Huntingdon did get a batter on to start the sixth via an error, but the Mounties got him at second after he took off when the ball rolled to the fence.
The very next batter, Gavin Woodward tripled, making him the last batter Prestash faced on the day.
Emigh came in and struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Philipsburg-Osceola scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to three Huntingdon errors.
Both DeSimone and Lamb had RBI singles in the frame, which ended with P-O leading 9-2.
“The sixth inning this year, that’s such an important inning, and just for us to get some runs there kind of deflated them,” said Sankey.
Emigh finished off the top of the Bearcat order to set the final on 13 pitches.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 14-7 overall.
The Mounties travel to Central on Thursday for the semifinals.
Huntingdon—2
Mykut p-ss 4020, Foster lf 3010, Marshall c 3010, Moore cr 0000, Steele ss-p-ss 3110, Wallen cf 2110, Gutschall 3b 0000, B. Woodward dh 3000, G. Woodward 1b 3021, Sheffield rf 3000, Miller p 0000, Hack 2b 3010. Totals: 27-2-9-1.
Philipsburg-Osceola—9
Gustkey c 4220, DeSimone cf 3223, Lamb ss 4121, Wildman 3b 4010, Prestash p-lf 2000, Peterson cr 0000, Massung 1b 3010, Ivicic pr 0100, Emigh rf-p 0000, Knepp dh 3220, Hahn lf-rf 3113, McDonald 2b 3000. Totals: 29-9-11-7.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 000 200 0—2 9 3
P-O 303 003 x—9 11 2
Errors—Marshall, Hack 2. Emigh, Lamb. 2B—Marshall, Hack. 3B—G. Woodward. HR—DeSimone (1 on, 1st). Hahn (2 on, 3rd). SB—Gustkey, Lamb. CS—DeSimone (by Marshall).
Pitching
Huntingdon: Mykut—2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Steele—3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Miller—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Emigh—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Prestash (3-1). LP—Mykut.