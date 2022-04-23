PHILIPSBURG — Just two days removed from toppling Clearfield for head coach Doug Sankey’s 300th win, the Mounties gave him 301 — against the Bison once again, this time 7-6.
“I was happy with the way our guys responded,” said Sankey. “We have three starters out. Parker Scaife had a big hit and a big sac bunt. Denny (Prestash) in left there for Jeremy and then coming in to pitch. Brandon Hahn has been playing well for Gavin.”
It looked like it may be all Bison at the start, as the visitors jumped out to the 1-0 lead off Mountie starter Colby Hahn.
Nolan Barr had a one-out single to start things off before coming in on a two-double by Blake Prestash.
The Mounties ended the threat, getting a ground ball for the third out.
Clearfield starter Ryan Gearhart needed just 13 pitches to finish off P-O in the first.
The Mounties finally manufactured a run in the bottom of the second, as David Meersand drew a one-out walk. Parker Scaife singled, moving him to second, before both runners moved up on a wild pitch.
An RBI single from Jamey Massung plated Meersand, tying the game at 1-1.
The Bison got out of the jam with a double play.
Clearfield got another run in the top of the third, as Kyle Elensky singled, then came home on a double into left by Barr.
The Mounties got their own double play to end the inning.
Philipsburg-Osceola took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third, as Parker White earned a two-out walk. White stole second base, then came home on an RBI single from Colby Hahn.
Hahn later scored on a double by Meersand to help the Mounties regain the lead.
Clearfield scored a run each in the fourth and the fifth, while P-O scored twice in each frame to take the 7-4 advantage.
Both starters lasted through the fifth, with Gearhart being replaced by Blake Prestash to start the sixth and Denny Prestash relieving Hahn to start the inning.
Blake Prestash needed just nine pitches to get out of the sixth, getting two ground outs and a strikeout to give the Bison a chance in the top of the seventh.
Denny Prestash, who started in left field for the injured Jeremy Whitehead, came on in the top of the sixth and got three strikeouts.
He faced the top of the lineup in the top of the seventh, including both Elensky and Barr, who went a combined 6-for-8 with four runs scored.
Elensky got one of those singles in the top of the seventh, before moving to second on a one-out single by Morgen Billotte.
Pretash faced off against his cousin, the No. 3 batter for the Bison. He struck him out for the second out of the frame.
A Cole Bloom single into right center scored Elensky, before Gearhart knocked in Billotte on a ball that died in the infield between the pitcher’s mound and the third-base line.
That put the score at 7-6. But Prestash was able to get a grounder to second to end it, earning his first varsity save and giving the Mounties the victory.
“I was looking at my sheet in that last inning and I was like, ‘We haven’t got that kid out yet,’” Sankey said. “We hadn’t got Barr out yet. And then to have Prestash coming up with two guys on ... that was a big out for Denny.
“They are scrappy. Clearfield guys are always tough to get out. They are like Central. They aren’t going to strike out a lot. They just battle. That leads to the pitcher getting his pitch count up.
“Denny did great. He did good against Central and he did good again tonight. We had Nick and Parker both ready. But it’s hard with middle infielders.
“It’s like Clearfield, their shortstop (Elensky) is fantastic and when he was pitching on Wednesday it was a whole different team. It’s just hard (putting middle infielders on the mound and taking away their defense).”
Philipsburg-Osceola finished the day with just five hits, while Clearfield had 13.
“We played well,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “We played hard, we hustled. I can’t complain about any lack of effort. We outhit them 13-5.
“But when you do that, you have to win. We just gave away some runs. Ryan pitched okay.
“They got two runs on no hits and that kills you. Circumstances are just going against us I guess. But like I told the kids, I am disappointed but not disheartened. We are going to turn it around and win some of these games. We were close both times with P-O.
“We just have to avoid some mistakes. It’s early yet. I think we can still turn this into a decent season.”
Clearfield dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the Mountain League. The Bison play Penns Valley this morning at 11.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 5-2 overall and in the league. The Mounties travel to Tyrone on Monday.
Clearfield—6
Elensky ss 4330, Barr 2b 4131, Billotte cf 4110, B. Prestash 1b-p 4112, Bloom c 4021, Gearhart p-1b 4011, S. Coudriet lf 0000, Troxell dh 4011, Fester 3b 3010, Quick rf 3000. Totals: 34-6-13-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola—7
Gustkey c 3100, N. Coudriet 2b 3012, White ss 2100, C. Hahn p-lf 2211, Meersand 3b 1211, Scaife dh 2010, D. Prestash lf-p 0000, Massung 1b 3012, DeSimone cf 1100, B. Hahn rf 3000. Totals: 20-7-5-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 101 110 2—6 13 0
P-O 012 220 x—7 5 3
Errors—D. Prestash, Meersand, C. Hahn. LOB—Clearfield 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 4. DP—Clearfield 1, Philipsburg-Osceola 2. 2B—Barr, B. Prestash. Coudriet, Meersand. SAC—Scaife. HBP—DeSimone (by Gearhart). SB—Barr, Fester. White, Meersand, DeSimone.
Pitching
Clearfield: Gearhart—5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. B. Prestash—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. D. Prestash—2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—C. Hahn (2-0). LP—Gearhart (1-1). S—D. Prestash (1).