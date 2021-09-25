PHILIPSBURG — It was a good night for Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Jeff Vroman.
Prior to his team’s game against Moshannon Valley at Mountaineer Field, Vroman’s daughter was crowned Homecoming Queen.
Then, P-O topped the Black Knights 21-14 in a thriller in the first meeting between the area programs in 63 years. And Vroman’s squad did it in front of some old friends to boot.
“It’s the 25th anniversary of our 1996 team and I got to see a lot of guys that I coached. And, of course Reilly ... not too many people get to experience that. She’s a great kid. I’m so happy for her. It was a good night.
“And the team is coming along. It’s baby steps. But we’re coming.”
The Mounties dented the scoreboard first, marching 50 yards in seven plays on their second possession.
Luke Hughes traveled the final five yards and Carson Long booted the PAT to make it 7-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
P-O got the ball back deep in Black Knight territory four plays later when a bad snap on a punt caused Jalen Kurten to have to take a 9-yard loss.
The Mounties took over on the Knight 27 and found the end zone three plays later when quarterback Ben Gustkey connected with Nick Johnson for a 22-yard score.
The extra point failed due to a bad snap.
Mo Valley responded with a three-play, 65-yard drive. Levi Knuth picked up 12 on the first play, while Niko Smeal recorded a 19-yard run and a 34-yard scamper for a score to make it 13-7.
The Black Knights got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff, recovering a Mountie fumble at the 42. But Mo Valley was unable to take advantage and had to punt the ball back to P-O after three penalties pushed them all the way back to the 14 and had them in a fourth-and-38 hole.
P-O took over at the Mo Valley 37 and scored four plays later when Matt Marin caught a 10-yard TD pass from Gutskey on a ball that went off the hands of another Mountie player.
Gustkey was 3-of-6 for 51 yards and two TD passes.
“We were just taking what they gave us,” Vroman said. “If you’re going to try and stop one thing, we’re going to do something else. Ben’s done a real nice job of that, being a first-year quarterback. If you are going to take this away, we’re going to attack you somewhere else, and we were able to do that.”
The Black Knights were whistled for six penalties for 67 yards in the first half and 11 for 123 in the game.
Many of the second-half penalties nullified first downs.
“We played four games this year and haven’t been flagged that many times for holding in all of them,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “But that’s beside the point, there’s no excuse. We gave them good field position and that’s how they scored in the first half. They capitalized on that. End of story.”
Despite the hardships with flags, Mo Valley was able to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, going on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that culminated with a Smeal 4-yard run.
Smeal ran out of the Wildcat for the final 9 yards of the drive. He ran for 107 yards on 14 carries to lead the Black Knight offense, who were only outgained by the Mounties 217-212 in total yards.
P-O was held to just 29 yards in the second half by the Knight defense, which forced a fumble on the first drive of the third quarter, made the Mounties go three-and-out on the next two and then held out of the Red Zone on the final series of the fourth quarter to give its offense one more chance.
Unfortunately, the penalties that caused the Knights so many issues throughout the game were on full display in that final series, making the final play a fourth-and-30 from their 6-yard line.
"They took it to us in the second half," Vroman said. "I wasn't happy with the way we played up front in the second half. But hats off to them. They played hard."
Martin ran 13 times for 75 yards and Hughes added 65 yards on 18 carries for the Mounties.
Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth carried 14 times for 65 yards. Receiver Micah Beish caught four balls for 55 yards.
Both teams are now 2-3 on the year.
The Mounties host Clearfield next week, while the Black Knights entertain Mount Union.