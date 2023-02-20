ALTOONA — The second day of Philipsburg-Osceola’s District 6 class 2A Tournament’s experience didn’t start out very well as it immediately lost all three wrestlers in the consolation rounds and dropped its first three semifinal matchups tp begin the day 0-for-6.
But when Mountie 152-pounder Marcus Gable gutted out a hard-fought 1-0 win in his semifinal bout against familiar foe George Campbell of Glendale, P-Os fortunes took a drastic turn for the better.
Starting with Gable’s victory, the Mounties won seven straight bouts as Caleb Hummel (107), Ben Gustkey (127) and Nate Fleck (133) roared through the consolation bracket to all fight back for third-place.
Gable dropped a tough 3-0 decision to returning District 6 champ Ty Watson of Penns Valley in the finals, but P-O ended up getting four through to regionals with Top 3 placements and taking ninth in the team race after rebounding from the tough start.
“We knew coming in our guys that were in the consolations weren’t really favored in those, so we were hoping to have a couple guys pull an upset there. But it just didn’t work out our way. And in the semifinals, we had some really tough matchups.”
Hummel dropped a 7-0 decision to retuning state-qualifier Korry Walls of Tyrone, Gustkey was pinned by BEA’s four-time D6 champ Coen Bainey and Fleck was edged 6-5 by Penns Valley’s top-seeded Colten Shunk after holding a 4-1 lead.
“Ben had a four-time district champ in the semis, Caleb wrestled a really good kid and was in the match,” Fye said. “He just made one mistake and it kind of put him in a bad spot there but he fought off his back and was able to recover. And Nate was right in that match, leading 4-0 at one point and just didn’t wasn’t able to finish it.
“But I was happy with how they all rebounded. Marcus got us going to start the day. We hadn’t won a match (Saturday) until Marcus won. And then from there, we just kept winning.”
Gable (31-9) recorded a third-period escape after he and Campbell battled through two scoreless periods in their semifinal bout. Gable also beat Campbell 6-1 during the Mountaineer Duals, but suffered a 1-0 setback to him in the Panther Holiday Classic.
The pair have met six times in the past two seasons with Gable holding a 4-2 edge.
The Mountie junior then matched up with Watson in the finals and gave up a second-period escape and late takedown in a 3-0 defeat. Watson also had a pair of 7-4 wins over Gable during the regular season.
“He’s in really tough weight class,” Fye said. “Even in the quarter finals, Marcus faced a tough kid (Bellefonte’s Max Murray, who placed fourth). Every match he had all the way through was tough. Of course, Ty Watson is one of the best in the state at 152, and we’re right there with him.
“We worked on a couple things in the room over the last week-and-a-half, possibly preparing for that match. And we were able to act out that game plan pretty well. But we gave up a takedown right at the end of the second period. That was a big momentum shift right there.”
Hummel (33-6) scored a 15-0 tech fall in his consey semi over River Valley’s Wyatt Taubler, then put together a workmanlike 4-0 decision against United’s Jacob Sombronski for third.
Gustkey (25-10) pinned Claysburg-Kimmel’s Brodie Soler in his consey semi while leading just 2-1 late in the second period before pulling out a thrilling 8-6 Sudden Victory against Bellefonte’s Jackson Long for third.
Long led 6-3 late in the third when Gustkey escaped with 21 seconds left and scored a takedown with two ticks on the clock to send it to overtime. There, he took Long down right before the buzzer to pull off the comeback.
“He’s improved a lot this year getting off the bottom,” Fye said. “So getting off the bottom was big. He kept battling, but was able to get in on a shot with something we’ve worked on a lot this year — recovering coming out the back door of a single leg and he was able to do that and take the kid right to his back. That was a great win for Ben.
“He’s probably our vocal leader in the room. He’s someone the kids look at for some leadership. He was able to end the weekend on a great note.”
Fleck (29-6) rebounded from his 6-5 loss to Shunk by winning a pair of 4-point decisions. He defeated United’s Michael Monty 6-2 and topped Marion Center’s third-seeded Camden Stewart 8-4 to place third.
Sam McDonald (114), Haydn Kephart (139) and Ian Phillips (145) all made it to the second day of competition, but dropped their first bouts in the morning session to end their runs.
“It was a great weekend for the team,” Fye said. “We finished in the Top 10. We thought we’d get four (to regionals) for sure. We were hoping to get five or six, but they all wrestled really well.
“The four guys that got through put in a lot of extra work in the morning’s before school, staying after practice, doing stuff in the summer. They are deserving of having the opportunity to go to regionals.”