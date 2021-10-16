PHILIPSBURG – Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jeff Vroman said Tyrone didn’t do anything in the passing he hadn’t seen on film going into Friday night’s game at Mountaineer Stadium.
Tyrone freshman quarterback Ashton Walk still had a heck of a game in his first start of the season.
The Mounties had a hard time tracking down Tyrone’s receivers in the short game once Walk found them. Walk completed 11 of 19 passes for 304 yards and three touchdown passes to lead the Golden Eagles to a 38-7 win on a beautiful October night.
“We can’t give up big plays,” Vroman said. “We can’t give up a big pass play that we worked on covering all week. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the football game. We just need to be more consistent.”
One positive for the Mounties (2-6) is they avoided getting shut out for the third straight game by scoring with 4.9 seconds left in the game.
Quarterback Ben Gustkey threw a jump ball to 6-5 receiver Nick Johnson, who used his basketball skills to outjump a Tyrone defender. Johnson caught the pass and ran into the end zone to finish a 36-yard touchdown pass.
“I’m not worried about scoring,” Vroman said. “You can’t worry about scoring in a game like this. What I worry about is the consistency.”
Walk got significant playing time in last week’s win over Penns Valley, and he got the start over Keegan Gwinn against P-O.
On Tyrone’s first play, Walk threw a short pass to fullback Corrie Beck, who outraced the Mounties into the end zone for a 73-yard scoring strike.
“The quarterback made a really nice throw under pressure,” Tyrone coach John Franco said. “They really brought the house and Corrie did the rest. He turned the speed burners on and made a great play out of it.”
Tyrone’s Joshua Patterson blocked Brandon Hahn’s punt late in the first quarter, giving the Eagles the ball at the P-O 9.
“That was a missed assignment,” Vroman said. “You’ll have that sometimes with young football teams.”
The Mounties held, but Gwinn booted a 30-yard field goal with 23.6 seconds left in the quarter to give Tyrone (4-4) a 10-0 lead.
Walk completed five straight passes at one point, including two straight in the second quarter to give Tyrone a 17-0 lead. The second completion was a Walk 26-yard TD pass to Cortlynd Rhoades. Walk finished the half with 207 yards passing.
P-O amassed 75 yards rushing in the first half, but it couldn’t produce a score.
The Mounties finished with 135 rushing yards, including 65 yards on 11 carries from Andrew Faust. Matt Martin, who had a scary injury last week against Bald Eagle Area, ran for 47 yards on 10 carries.
“We moved the football well on the ground at times,” Vroman said. “We just weren’t consistent enough.”
After P-O turned it over on downs, Walk connected with Beck again – this time for a 48-yard pass and run to the P-O 17. On the next play Kolton Miller darted into the end zone to make it 24-0.
Beck returned the second-half kickoff 36 yards to the P-O 49. On the seventh play of ensuing series, Walk connected with Rhoades for a 24-yard touchdown pass.
A P-O fumble at its own 41 set up Tyrone’s last scoring drive. Miller finished off a 10-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left.
The Mounties will be back in action next Friday against Penns Valley on senior night.