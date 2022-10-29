PHILIPSBURG— Coming off a massive 64-7 win over Montgomery last week, Philipsburg-Osceola looked to make it two in a row to close out the season as Ridgway came to town.
The Mounties delivered, taking down the Elkers 56-34 to solidify their final record of 3-7 on the season, closing things out with back-to-back wins.
P-O came out firing in the first quarter, jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Sophomore running back Sam McDonald kicked things off with a 36-yard run, and after Ridgway muffed the kickoff, the Mounties cashed in again through a QB-sneak touchdown by senior quarterback Ben Gutskey.
After another Ridgway turnover, junior running back Jakodi Jones found the end zone for his first score of the night.
On the following drive McDonald picked off Elkers quarterback Sam Larkin before turning the ball over again, and allowing Ridgway to score through a one-play, 35-yard run by junior Luke Zimmerman.
P-O retaliated quickly though, as Jones scored his second of four touchdowns on the night, with this one coming on the ground.
After Ridgway pulled the score back to a two-possession game through a Larkin passing touchdown to Zimmerman the Mounties immediately retaliated through another Gutskey score.
Philipsburg-Osceola piled on the pressure though, after a 39-yard run by McDonald set up Jones for his second rushing touchdown of the night, taking the score to 35-14.
The Elkers refused to be put away though, with Larkin hitting senior running back Aiden Zimmerman for a hail-mary touchdown as the clock hit zero, pulling them within two scores at the half.
P-O scored on its first drive of the second half through another Jakodi Jones rushing touchdown, putting the Mounties up big, 42-20 to start the third quarter.
The pressure would continue to grow for the Elkers, as Dayton Barger joined in on the scoring with a touchdown of his own, taking the score to 49-20.
With 2:21 left in the third quarter, Jones put the game on ice for the Mounties, scoring his fourth touchdown of the game, extending the lead to 36.
Luke and Aiden Zimmerman got the Elkers on the board two more times with another rushing touchdown for each of them, but it was too little too late, as P-O went on to a 56-34 victory.
Jones led the game in total offense, racking up 154 yards on 20 total carries, alongside an impressive four touchdowns. McDonald also played well for the Mounties, grabbing 121 yards of his own, and a touchdown to spare.
Larkin led Ridgway in rushing yards, tallying just over 50, and he led in passing yards as well.
Nick Johnson came up huge for P-O, securing two fumble recoveries.
Mounties head coach Jeff Vroman had a lot to say about his team’s performance tonight as well.
“They’ve been working hard,” Vroman said. “Each week we’ve gotten better and better. We’ve lost some close games, but we’re really happy with how the offense performed tonight.”
On the end of the season and the future of the Mounties, he said, “We’ve got to learn how to win.”
“There’s no playbook for it, you just have to do it,” Vroman continued. “You’ll have to build that culture, and keep working hard for next season.”