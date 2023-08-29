PHILIPSBURG — For the first time since 2010, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team will not be led by longtime coach Shawn Inlow, who stepped down following the 2022 season.
Enter Ryan Long, a graduate of P-O that has plenty of playing and coaching experience on the pitch.
Long played four years of high school soccer at for the Mounites, then played collegiately for a season at St. Francis University before pursuing the idea of playing the game at the next level. He was with the Reading Rage in the USL Division 3 for a year before moving into coaching.
“I’ve been coaching for over 20 years,” Long said. “I was an assistant coach with Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer for 10 years before moving into coaching at the Club level. I’ve previously coached at the STN Academy (Beach Creek) and State College Celtic Soccer Club.
“After Shawn decided to step down after last season, I worked with the boys throughout the winter season and we continued into the spring. I knew how committed the boys were and it was an honor to be able to step up and become just the fifth coach in the history of Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer. I joked and said that I need to get Carson’s (my son) permission before I applied for the position.”
Long said the decision to step into the head coaching role was made even easier when he was able to get Mike Good on the staff.
“I asked Mike (a good friend of mine and long time soccer coach) if he would be my assistant if I applied for the job,” Long said. “Once Mike was on board, I knew we were all set as Mike is by far one of the best soccer coaches that I’ve been around.”
The Mounties have taken to the new staff and Long is quite pleased about how the boys have progressed.
“Everything is going so well,” Long said. “The boys are absolutely great. We’ve been having voluntary workouts every Wednesday throughout the summer. It’s been great to see the boys showing up and working hard. We’re super excited.
“The boys have adjusted very well to the new staff. We have definitely mixed things up a bit. I am very thankful to have Mike Good, Bill Mostyn, Brian Fenton and Alex Boumerhi on board. Having these guys around brings so much experience and makes the job so much easier.”
P-O returns seven letterwinners this season in seniors Hunter Bell, Evan Bock, Matt Eirich, Justin Ivicic and Dylan Vaughn, junior Carson Long and sophomore Hank Hazelton.
“All seven of the letterwinners will be the backbone of our team, the leaders out on the field and we’re relying on them very heavily,” Long said. From front to back in our lineup, they will all be key to our success.”
Unfortunately the Mounties are a little low on numbers this season, which may present some challenges as the season wears on.
“It looks like we’re going to be around 22 guys on the team this season,” Long said. “That will present many challenges to our group. Once the games come it will be fast and furious. We’re hoping to avoid injuries this season, being that we’re so low on numbers.
“On the positive side of that, these boys are like a band of brothers. They’re a tight knit group and they all get along with each other so well. On top of being soccer players, each and everyone one of these guys are tremendous human beings and are great to be around.”
The Mounties will be led on offense by Carson Long, who is coming off a 20-goal campaign.
“Carson will be used in two different positions, depending on the game,” Coach Long said. “I have a lot of faith in Carson and what he can do on the field, he is one of the best players in this state.”
Bock and Ivicic are also expected to help lead the attack and help run the midfield.
“Between Justin and Evan, I have very high expectations, those two can produce big time in the midfield and the attack,” coach Long said. “Evan will be a creator from deep, he’s very good at that. Another player that I have extremely high expectations for is Hank Hazelton. Hank has turned it up a notch this preseason. He has impressed us so much, he wants to be involved in the attack so much and he can play a handful of positions as well.”
In addition to the veterans, there are some younger kids ready to step in and contribute.
Freshman Sawyer Sites has been outstanding in preseason and gives us an option in midfield and in the attack,” Long said. “Sawyer is a fantastic player and understands the game. He will figure into our plans big time. Brennan Valinoti is also expected to play a big role in the team this season as well.
“Siler Dixon, Landon Willams and Nolan Beish will provide us with options to help out in the attack and all three will contribute in different fashions. Julian Halsey will also see time in the attack and in the midfield.”
The defense will be led by Eirich and Vaughn.
“Matt and Dylan will be the leaders in the back and we expect so much from the both of them,” Long said. “Matt has the ability to be one of the best defenders in the league. At times he is unbeatable in one on one situations.
“Ethan Thompson and Aaron Henniger will also prove to be very valuable in the defense for us this season. Aaron returned to soccer after playing football last season and has proved to be one of the most fit players in the team. Nate Riggleman and Colton Moore are expected to see plenty of time in the defense as could Jacob Tiracorda, Zach Robison and Koby Souders.
The Mounties also have options in goal.
“We are blessed to have two very good goalkeepers,” Long said. “We have Hunter Bell and Matt Thompson that are fighting for the starting position. Both Hunter and Matt will see plenty of time in the goal, they’re so close right now that we still don’t know who will be the starting keeper just yet.”
As far as goals go, Long says the Mounties are shooting for a long playoff run.
“We definitely want to qualify for the D-6 playoffs and our primary goal is to be in the D-6 Championship game,” he said. “We will take every game one game at a clip and stay focused on that game. We can’t afford to overlook any teams on our schedule. Our schedule is loaded with quality teams that have quality coaches so we are going to have to work extremely hard. If we can avoid injuries, I’m very confident in what these guys can accomplish and we are planning on playing while the snow is flying.”
P-O begins the season today at Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
*Hunter Bell, *Evan Bock, *Matt Eirich, *Justin Ivicic, Colton Moore, Ethan Thompson, *Dylan Vaughn, Landon Williams
Juniors
Siler Dixon, *Carson Long, Zachariah Robison, Nathanel Riggleman
Sophomores
Nolan Beish, Julian Halsey, *Hank Hazelton, Aaron Henninger, Koby Souders, Matthew Thompson.
Freshmen
Sawyer Sites, Jacob Tiracorda.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
29—at Clearfield. 31—at Bald Eagle Area.
September
5—Johnstown, 7:30 p.m. 7—at Bishop Carroll, 7:30 p.m. 12—at Bishop Guilfoyle. 14—Bellefonte. 16—Cambria Heights, 1 p.m. 19—Tyrone. 21—at Huntingdon. 26—at Forest Hills, 7:30 p.m.28—Richland, 7:30 p.m.
October
2—at Central, 4 p.m. 4—at Hollidaysburg. 9—Penns Valley. 11—Clearfield. 16—Bald Eagle Area. 18—Bishop Guilfoyle.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted.