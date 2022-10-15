MOUNT UNION — A strong second half surge powered Mount Union against rival West Branch in an Inter-County Conference football game on Friday, 27-7.
“There was a lot of adversity throughout the week. It was homecoming and there were a lot of distractions,” Trojans coach Anthony Sottasante said. “We didn’t do well in the first half, but the bottom line is that we regrouped in the second half and we did what we had to do to keep our playoff chances alive.”
The Trojans came into the second half holding on to a slim 7-0 lead and they were expecting to receive the football at the start. However, West Branch had other ideas as the Warriors caught Mount Union napping with an onside kick that was recovered by the road team.
West Branch proceeded to march down the field on its opening drive of the second half completing a seven play drive with a 22 yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Biggans to even the game at 7-7.
But from then on it was all Mount Union as the Trojans started at their own 21 yard line. At first, it appeared the Trojans were going to be stopped, but on 4 and 13, Mount Union gambled and it paid off big time as Bryce Danish fired a 29 yard pass to Cainen Atherton to put Mount Union 14-7.
Then the defense took its turn to come up with a big play as the very next possession for West Branch, Biggans pass was picked off by Je’Saun Robinson who hustled his way to the endzone.
Danish wasn’t done yet as he and Atherton connected again as the Trojans were on their own 31 and Danish launched a missile over into the arms of Atherton going 67 yards for the score.
Danish was 7-for-14 for 198 yards in the air along with 48 yards on the ground and three touchdown passes including one in the first quarter to Quartey Williams which went 30 yards.
“I say our line blocked amazing,” Danish said. “And they provided me with enough time, my receivers got open. We struggled a little bit but the offense came through in the end of the game.
Defensively, Mount Union made some big plays throughout the game along with the pick six by Robinson.
Back in the first quarter, the Warriors were on the two yard line and tried to punch the ball in only to have the Trojans force a fumble and then recovered in the endzone to prevent the score.
Hunter Steel provided two big sacks on Biggans to put West Branch in tough situations and freshman defensive back collected an interception of his own.
“We created a couple turnovers and played much better defensively in the second half,” Sottasante said. “A couple adjustments to some things they were doing and put our guys in better positions and our guys stepped up and did what they had to do.”
The Mount Union offense compiled nearly 300 yards of total offense.
Mount Union (5-3) will host Curwensville on Friday.
West Branch (3-5) and host Bellwood-Antis on Friday.