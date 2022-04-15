HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team jumped out to a 4-1 lead on visiting Harmony after the first inning on Thursday and never looked back, going on to win 12-2 in five innings.
Knight starter Zach Witherow went the distance, picking up his first victory of the season. The junior hurler already has two saves on the year.
“Zach was a little bit shaky at the beginning there, but he found a groove,” said Mo Valley head coach Ryan Cornelius. “He is really coming back to where he was last year, so I am very happy for that. He threw one heck of a game.”
The Knights smacked 10 hits against Harmony starter Jack Bracken and reliever JJ Sward, putting together a big first and third inning to earn the win.
Harmony struck first, however, as Cohlton Fry singled on an 0-2 pitch from Witherow.
Curtis Boring drew a walk, before Witherow got two ground ball outs. Bracken hit one of those, plating Boring to make it 1-0.
A hard lineout to first base ended the inning.
Moshannon Valley also got going early, as Jacob O’Donnell singled into center and stole second base. Kaydin Hansel reached on an error, plating O’Donnell before Ethan Webb grounded out to first. Hansel was thrown out at second.
Michael Kitko drew a free pass, before Witherow singled. Kitko came home on an error, while both Witherow and Tanner Kephart, who reached on a walk, were plated by a Landyn Evans single to go up 4-1.
“Our mistakes were mental, and those are the kind I don’t want,” said Owls head coach Harvey Westover. “We discussed the infield before the game and I told them how soft it was. And then I retold them.
“But the mistake in the first was mental, and instead of getting out of the inning down 2-1, we ended up going down 4-1.
“It just snowballed into more. Little mistakes turn into big mistakes. Physical mistakes I can handle, but it’s the the mental ones that I can’t.”
Both teams went scoreless in the second inning, while the Knights got back on the board in the third inning.
Kitko started things off with a double, followed by a one-out walk to Kephart.
Kitko eventually scored on a wild pitch, while Kephart scored on an RBI single from Evans to make it 7-1.
An RBI single from O’Donnell and a two-run double by Webb brought three more runs home to give the hosts a 10-1 advantage.
Witherow sat the Owls down in order in the top of the fourth inning, giving Mo Valley a shot at invoking the Mercy Rule with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
The Knights got two, as Kephart scored on an RBI single by Darrian DeLattre, who later came home on another wild pitch, increasing the lead to 12-1.
“They played pretty well,” said Cornelius. “We had a couple little, subtle mistakes that we have to clean up, but all in all I felt we did pretty well.
“Even the younger guys stepped into today and got some hits. And when you start hitting up and down the lineup, that’s when it really counts.”
Harmony didn’t go quietly in the top of the fifth despite starting off the inning with two quick outs.
Fry reached on an error then stole both second and third to get into scoring position. He came home on another error to make it 12-2.
Curtis Boring and Anthony Maseto followed that up with back-to-back singles and Bracken was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
But Witherow struck the next batter out looking to end the game.
“Our kids don’t quit,” said Westover. “You saw that at the end. I give them credit for that. You can say what you want about Harmony ... we are a small school but we don’t quit in any sport. If we are losing, we don’t know it.”
Harmony dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the MVL. The Owls host Northern Cambria on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights host Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Harmony—2
Fry ss-c 3210, Boring cf-lf 2010, Maseto 1b-cf 2010, Bracken p-ss 2001, Tarnow c-3b 2000, Hutton 3b-1b 2000, Sward 2b-p 2000, Elli lf-rf 2000, Friend rf 0000, Bailey rf-2b 2000. Totals: 19-2-3-1.
Moshannon Valley—12
O’Donnell lf 4221, Hansel 2b 2110, Webb c 3012, Knuth cr 0000, Kitko cf 1210, Witherow p 3110, Kephart ss 1310, Evans 1b 2023, Nelson ph 1000, Collins rf 1100, DeLattre rf 1111, Gregg 3b 2100, Lukehart 3b 0000. Totals: 21-12-10-7.
Score by Innings
Harmony 100 01— 2 3 2
Mo Valley 406 2x—12 10 2
Errors—Fry 2. Witherow, Lukehart. LOB—Harmony 7, Moshannon Valley 5. 2B—Kitko, Webb. HBP—Boring (by Witherow), Bracken (by Witherow). SB—Fry 2, Maseto 2. O’Donnell, Hansel, Kitko, Kephart 3, DeLattre 2.
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken—2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO. Sward—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Mo Valley: Witherow—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Witherow (1-0). LP—Bracken (0-1).