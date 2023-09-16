HOUTZDALE — There were a number of points in the 58th meeting of rivals Glendale and Moshannon Valley that you could point to be as being key to the outcome of the Battle at the Bank.
But the one that stands out was at the end of the third quarter of Friday night’s game at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Vikings had just pulled to within a touchdown with a 16-play, 64-yard scoring drive to begin the second half. But the Black Knights responded with a four-play, 48-yard scoring drive, culminating with a Luke Yarger 24-yard run. That was the knockout punch for the Black Knights in their 24-6 win.
“We felt like that was the game plan,” Mo Valley coach Chris Davidson said. “If they would have sustained drives and scored early, it might have been a different story. But we’ve got some decent athletes out there. We bent but didn’t break.”
“We’re not showing that big-play capability,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “So we have to put drives together. But what that also does is wears those guys out for defense. Maybe we need to come up with a different way of getting some people rest here and there.”
The game was scoreless until Mo Valley’s Tanner Kephart, who ran for 134 yards on 15 carries, burst into the end zone on a 71-yard run 2:45 into the second quarter.
“He’s special. He really is,” Davidson said. “He’s powerful and dynamic. You balance him out with Luke Yarger, who’s just explosive. It’s a nice tandem to have.”
“They’ve got a nice mix of athletes,” Trexler said, “and they’re big up front. They run their system well and they’re consistent.”
Mo Valley made it 12-0 with 9.2 seconds left in the first half on a Micah Beish 3-yard run.
Glendale quarterback Troy Misiura converted a fourth down on the 16-play drive in the third with a 10-yard pass Logan Skebeck.
But Mo Valley’s Jalen Kurten, who is also the starting quarterback, put a wicked hit on Skebeck on the sideline.
“Jalen is an incredible athlete,” Davidson said. “Normally you don’t want your quarterback laying licks like that, but we’re not going to throttle him down.”
Jimmy Sutton finished off the long drive with a 4-yard TD run with 3:07 left in the third.
But Kephart returned the ensuing kickoff 27 yards to the Glendale 48, carrying defenders in the process.
Four plays later, Yarger scored.
“Boy, if he gets a step on you, he’s tough,” Davidson said. “He’s enjoying the opportunity to get the ball in his hands. I’m not sure that he’s been featured this much before.”
Landon Buck added a 20-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game with 3:32 left in the game.
Davidson, whose team improved to 3-1, was coaching in his first game between the two rivals.
“I really feel great for the kids,” he said. “We had a great crowd here today. Winning sure beats losing every day of the week. I’m just glad that we came to play and some kids stepped up and did some things that we expected them to do.
“This meant a lot to them. These guys all know each other, and they all go back and forth. But it’s a good rivalry. There wasn’t any nastiness to it. What you get is a really good football game.”
Next week, Glendale (0-4) hosts Southern Huntingdon, while Moshannon Valley visits Mount Union.