CURWENSVILLE — Moshannon Valley head coach McKenzie McCoy said that her team had been working on pushing and dumping in practice recently.
The Damsels took that advice to heart, sometimes a little too much, in a 25-10, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Curwensville on Tuesday night.
“We worked on tips and pushes at practices,” said McCoy. “And they did that a lot tonight, but I also want them to swing, because when we don’t do that, that’s when team’s get runs on us.
“Once they start swinging it seems like we get our energy back. It was definitely
an all-around effort by everyone today. “
Moshannon Valley allowed runs by the Lady Tide in both the second and third sets, but rebounded to win each one.
The first set was all Damsels, however, as Riley Wharton served up eight of her 23 points on the night.
Madison McCoy added four service points in the set, while Maddie Mills had five.
Moshannon Valley broke out to a 16-10 lead in the first set before Wharton served up the final six points.
Serving was key for the Damsels, who didn’t have a service error until the final set, where they finished with four.
“They run at practice for every missed serve,” said Coach McCoy. “So they knew that last match we had 13 missed serves as a team.
“I told them, ‘We aren’t going to win if we don’t get our serves in.’ And tonight they did that and we won.”
Despite the early setback, Curwensville continued to scrap, getting three small runs in the second set to make it much closer than the first.
The Lady Tide took a 4-1 lead early, before a eight-point service run from Wharton made it 10-4.
Two kills from Mills helped keep the run going.
Curwensville cut the deficit to 21-18 at one point, but the Damsels held them off and won it 25-21.
A kill from Wharton gave Mo Valley the game point.
“They work hard,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “We definitely dig ourselves in to some holes that we can’t quite get out of. We just didn’t finish it off tonight.
“But, mentally we weren’t totally focused tonight. They just need to keep working hard.”
Moshannon Valley took a 9-1 lead in the third set, before an Alaina Reitz six-point service run cut it to 9-8.
The Damsels struggled during the span with several free balls that they could have gotten a swing on, but chose to push. There were several long rallies during that span.
Those miscues allowed Curwensville to keep it close before Moshannon Valley eventually pulled away 25-19.
“Communication is the biggest thing,” said Vicary. “We keep the ball in play, we are just struggling to finish it off.”
Curwensville’s Jorja Fleming led the Lady Tide with seven kills, while Ava Orlosky had four.
Reitz finished the night with nine service points, while Alissa Gallaher had seven.
Moshannon Valley’s Wharton finished with seven aces and two kills, while Mills had nine service points and seven kills.
McCoy tallied 20 assists and eight service points, with three aces. Ella Berg netter six kills and one block, while Tessa Martin had six kills and four service points.
Lexi Clarkson added five service points.
Moshannon Valley improved to 3-4 overall. The Damsels head to West Branch on Thursday.
Curwensville dropped to 0-7 overall. The Lady Tide head to Williamsburg on Thursday.