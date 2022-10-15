AMESVILLE – It was almost a month ago at CNB Bank Stadium that a wicked collision on a kickoff against Northern Bedford caused Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart to be transported from the field by ambulance.
Kephart suffered a concussion and had to deal with headaches for two weeks afterward.
Kephart, though, was giving Bellwood-Antis some headaches on Friday night at home. The 5-8, 160-pound junior, who recently moved from running back to quarterback, threw for a touchdown and ran for another, amassed 115 yards rushing on 21 carries and carried the Black Knights to a shocking 20-12 win.
“When I had a concussion, I knew that I was coming back strong,” Kephart said. “I just didn’t know when I was coming back. But I wanted to come back, and I wanted to shock the world like we did tonight.”
“He’s an athlete,” Mo Valley coach Michael Keith said. “Up front, you give him a crack, and he squirts through. The same is true with Levi (Knuth). With those two back there, it’s tough to stop.”
The Knights snapped a five-game losing streak against the Blue Devils, who had won 17 of the last 18 games in 42 of the 53 games in the series.
“Oh my, that feels amazing,” Kephart said. “Everything I ever dreamed of happened tonight. I’m so blessed that it happened.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Devils went on a long march to the end zone. Quarterback Gaven Ridgway threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eli Pluebell with 6:49 left in the half.
But the Knights responded later in the half when Knuth darted 33 yards for a touchdown.
The Knights made a goal line stand at the end of the first half after blocked punt gave B-A the ball at the Mo Valley 18. Knuth stopped Nick Kost for no gain on a run from the 2, and time ran out.
“That was huge,” Keith said. “Any time you do that it’s huge. When you can do that against Bellwood, it’s bigger. Levi came through and laid him out.”
In the third quarter, Kephart, getting pressured, threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Kurten with 1:59 left.
After a Luke Yarger interception, the Knights went up 20-6 on a Kephart 4-yard touchdown run.
“I was so ready to play at that moment,” Kephart said. “I was like we need to finish this game, and we need to beat Bellwood.”
The Blue Devils scored another touchdown, but this was Mo Valley’s and Kephart’s night.
“Overall, I think I played pretty decent, but we’ve got to give it to the team,” Kephart said. “We all put into it as a team. We all won as a team, and we’re walking off this field with a big win going into next week’s game. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Next week, Bellwood-Antis plays at West Branch, while Moshannon Valley hosts Meyersdale.