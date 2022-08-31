Moshannon Valley volleyball letterwinners
The Moshannon Valley volleyball team returns five letterwinners for the 2022 season. From left, are new head coach McKenzie McCoy, Tessa Martin, Ella Berg, Riley Wharton, Maddie Mills and Madison McCoy.

 Photo by Dale Manning

HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team has bounced back and forth between coaches several times in the last few years.

The Damsels have another new, but familiar face, to head up the program this season.

