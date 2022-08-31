HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team has bounced back and forth between coaches several times in the last few years.
The Damsels have another new, but familiar face, to head up the program this season.
That would be former player McKenzie McCoy, who is in her last year of college finishing up her nursing degree.
“I’ve always had a passion for volleyball,” McCoy said. “I played throughout my high school career and always enjoyed it. Therefore, when the opportunity of the coaching job was available, I pondered on applying at first. I am still attending college as this is my last year, majoring in Nursing/BSN.
“However, the job was left available for awhile and I did not want to see the girls not have a team. I attend almost all the games during the season already because my sister is a part of the team. The pros outweighed the cons when it came to applying. I ended up contacting the assistant coach, which is Alexis Knepp. We graduated high school together as well as played volleyball together. We discussed how coaching together would be a lot of fun.
“Also, I had a few community members reach out and remind me that the position was available because they could see me as being not only a coach for the girls but teaching them the love and passion I had for the sport. This made the decision of applying easier. Therefore, I applied and got hired.”
McCoy has five letterwinners back this season, with younger sister Madison one of those returnees.
Also back are Tessa Martin, Ella Berg, Riley Wharton and Maddie Mills.
“One thing I am expecting from my letterwinners is for them to step up and help the younger/new girls on the team,” said Coach McCoy. “They know the basics and how volleyball is played so I have expected them to show or tell them when something is wrong or what they may need to do or change. They have already been meeting this expectation throughout practices. The letterwinners have been really encouraging to the other girls on the team as well.
“Also, another big expectation I have from my letterwinners is communicating with one another. This is so important and is a big area we have been focusing on at practices. The younger girls look up to them, so if they are communicating hopefully my younger girls will catch on and want to communicate as well.”
McCoy says she hopes to bring some type of stabilization to the program, which has seen several coaches stay for one to two seasons and leave. McCoy has experienced it first hand as well.
“As the program has had a lot of changes over the years, that has been a little challenging,” said McCoy. “All the girls on the team besides the freshman, have had a different coach each season. For example, my juniors had Robert Lewis as their coach for their freshman season, Samantha Herto as their coach for their sophomore season, and now me as their coach for their junior season.
“Each coach has their own philosophy, rotations, and expectations when coaching a team. It has been challenging in trying to have them learn how myself and my assistant coach run practices, drills and what we expect out of them. From our first open gym over the summer, we have expressed to the team what we expect and how we want to maintain consistency throughout the season and for the program.”
So far, the 16-man squad has been open to McCoy’s ideas.
“The girls have been open to our new ideas and have been patient with us along the way as this is both our first-year coaching. As to stabilize the program, Coach Alexis and I are young coaches who want to see the team not only succeed but improve as the season progresses. We have already had a lot of fun coaching and hope we can both continue to teach these girls and future players the love we have for the sport. Consistency is an important aspect of a coaching staff in order for the girls to succeed. When you have a coach teaching them and knowing the girls from coaching them through multiple seasons you can keep advancing them.”
Both McCoy and Knepp understand the challenges that come with taking over the varsity program, especially since they are one of the few schools without a junior high team, leading to challenges of its own.
“Other teams who have a junior high program are taught the basics before they reach the varsity level,” she said. “However, this is not the case for us, we have to teach our girls especially the freshman the basics at the varsity level. While this is challenging as well, the girls stepped up this summer and came to the open gyms to get a head start on the basics and I can not thank them enough for that. Almost all of the girls on our roster attended them and when the first mandatory practices came around, we didn’t have to completely start at the beginning basics.”
McCoy has just two seniors in Mills and Hayley Weyandt. They are joined by six juniors in Wharton, Berg, Martin, Angelina Dong, Carley Francisco and Isabella Ferguson.
There are three sophomores in Madison McCoy, Brooke Milhalko and Danica Clarkson, along with five freshmen in Lacee Latosky, Leah Martin, Alexis Clarkson, Mya Walstrom and Olivia Francisco.
McCoy said she has seen a lot of positives from the girls so far.
Recommended Video
“One positive is that all the girls are wanting to improve,” she said. “They are working hard in the gym at each and every practice. They come to us coaches with questions and always are working on whatever they are struggling with. Also, while they all are wanting to improve, they all show that they want to see the team succeed. They have been working together from the beginning of the season to make each other a better player. They want what is best for the team instead of worrying about their individual selves. This is such a good thing for us because it’s a team sport and everyone must contribute in order for the team to succeed. Us coaches and the girls are super excited for the season.”
McCoy said she doesn’t have a set starting rotation, but expects that several girls will be in the mix for the six starting spots.
Goals for the season are winning more games than the 2021 season, improving each game and learning to communicate better.
McCoy will be assisted by Knepp this season.
Roster
Seniors
*Maddie Mills, Hayley Weyandt.
Juniors
*Ella Berg, Angelina Dong, Isabella Ferguson, Carley Francisco, *Tessa Martin, *Riley Wharton.
Sophomores
Danica Clarkson, *Madison McCoy, Brooke Mihalko.
Freshmen
Alexis Clarkson, Olivia Francisco, Lacee Latosky, Leah Martin, Mya Walstrom.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
6—Juniata Valley. 7—at Clearfield. 8—Williamsburg. 13—Glendale. 15—Bellwood-Antis. 19—Sugar Valley. 20—at Curwensville. 22—at West Branch. 26—at Sugar Valley, 6:30 p.m. 27—Mount Union. 29—at Juniata Valley.
October
3—St. Joseph’s Academy. 4—at Williamsburg. 6—at Glendale. 11—at Bellwood-Antis. 13—Curwensville. 17—at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6:30 p.m. 18—West Branch. 19—Purchase Line. 20—at Mount Union.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.