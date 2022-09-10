FLINTON — It seemed certain Glendale was going to respond to a Moshannon Valley touchdown in the fourth quarter and draw to within two points on Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
But then something memorable happened in the 57th meeting of the backyard rivalry that changed the game.
Mo Valley’s Luke Yarger recovered a fumble at the Black Knights’ 10 yard line. On the next play, with Glendale most likely focusing on Levi Knuth, Tanner Kephart burst through the middle of the line and outran everybody to the other end of the field for a 90-yard touchdown run.
“They’re used to seeing Levi run in there,” Mo Valley coach Michael Keith said. “Get Tanner in there and one little wiggle and he’s gone. We won the turnover battle.”
“There were a lot of turning points in the game,” Glendale head coach Dave Trexler said. “But any time a turning point has points involved, it maginifies it.”
The swing of momentum propelled the Black Knights to a 29-14 win – their first victory over Gendale since beating the Vikings in 2018, 48-32.
“I said to these guys ‘Doesn’t this feel good. Let’s do this more often,’” Keith said.
Knuth, who ran for 184 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns, jumpstarted the Knights on their second possession. He set up Cam Collins’ 27 yard-field goal in the first quarter.
Zeke Dubler led the Vikings on the ensuing series from their 40 to the 3. There, Dubler, who had 117 yards on 18 carries, scored on a 3-yard run.
After Yarger recovered a fumble, the Knights scored the first touchdown, with Knuth scoring from 5 yards out with 7:15 left in the first half.
Glendale went three plays and out on the next series, and then another momentum shift happened. Senior Skylar Williams blocked Dubler’s punt, and Kephart picked the ball up at the Glendale 5 and scored easily, making the score 16-7.
Glendale’s Jimmy Sutton scored on a 21-yard run in the second quarter, making the score 161-4.
Knuth’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth made the score 23-14. But then the Knights knocked the ball loose from Dubler to set up the momentum shift.
Moshannon Valley hosts Northern Bedford next week, while Glendale hosts West Branch.