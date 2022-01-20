PHILIPSBURG — In a game that featured just as many turnovers as it did points, Moshannon Valley found a stat that helped them push past host Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday night — rebounds.
The Damsels outrebounded the Lady Mounties 39-24 en route to a 43-18 victory.
“We did everything right tonight,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “We played good defense, we were rebounding offensively and defensively more than we do normally.
“The momentum was just there tonight. Everyone felt it. I told them at halftime, we just have to keep the lead. They listened and did everything right.
“They just played well as a team. I’m glad we got this win.”
The two teams combined for a total 61 turnovers in the game, including 11 before the first points were scored.
But once Moshannon Valley got started, they were hard to stop.
The Damsels jumped out to an 8-4 lead after one quarter, thanks to four points from Madison McCoy and two each from Riley Wharton and Sarah McClelland.
Most of those points came from second-chance rebounds, something that would continue throughout the game for the visitors.
“Moshannon Valley played a heck of a game,” said acting Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Briana Rusnak, who was filing in for head coach Brandon Myers who was out with and illness. “They outrebounded us, they were taking good shots. They were just in it tonight.
“Tonight, we seemed a little off. They were trying as hard as they could. we just have to get back to it tomorrow and keep working at it.”
The second quarter played out much the same as the first, with the Damsels getting the ball into the paint to Wharton, who had six points in the frame.
All of the Lady Mounties’ points came from the free throw line, with Lily Warlow knocking down three of her four allotted shots in the second.
Moshannon Valley went into the locker room with a 19-7 advantage.
The Damsels extended that to 21-7 with a bucket to start the third by Wharton.
Philipsburg-Osceola cut that to 21-11 when Khendyl Sharrer hit both her free throws after being fouled twice going to the hoop.
Moshannon Valley got a three and a jumper from Ella Berg to end the frame up 26-13.
The Damsels finished out the game on a 17-5 run, with four of those points coming off the bench from Abby Reifer and two from Tessa Martin.
“It was just about the energy and momentum tonight.,” Kane said. “Even the girls on the bench came in and did well.”
Sharrer had all five of the Lady Mounties points, finishing the night with 13 and seven rebounds.
“Khendyl was hustling there even at the end,” Rusnak said. “Their effort was out there tonight.”
Emily Davis led Moshannon Valley with nine rebounds, while Kendra Lewis had six. Ella Berg and Emily Murawski, who just came back from an injury, each had five rebounds.
“She got some rebounds,” Kane said of Murawski. “She was posting up low. She’s a good asset. I’m glad she is back from her injury and she should be able to finish out the season.”
Wharton had 12 points and four rebounds for Moshannon Valley, while Berg had seven points.
Moshannon Valley improved to 4-8 overall.
The Damsels travel to West Branch for a varsity-only matchup at 6:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 2-9 on the season. The Lady Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area tonight.
The Lady Mounties won the junior varsity game.
Moshannon Valley—43
McClelland 2 2-4 6, Davis 2 0-0 4, Wharton 6 0-2 12, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Berg 3 0-1 7, Martin 1 0-2 2, McCoy 2 0-0 4, Clarkson 0 0-0 0, Reifer 1 1-2 4, Murawski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-9 43.
Philipsburg-Osceola—18
Warlow 0 3-6 3, Sharrer 4 5-8 13, Smith 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Potter 0 2-3 2, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Ramage 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 10-14 18.
Three-pointers: Berg, Reifer.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 8 11 7 17—43
P-O 4 3 6 5—18