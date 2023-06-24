HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley 12U All-Star team upended Four Leaf Clover on Thursday night 9-1.
The game was moved a day earlier due to scheduling conflicts.
Moshannon Valley’s Trey Washell threw three hitless innings, striking out four, and earned the win.
Washell also gave his team the lead with a solo homer in the first inning. He also scored two runs.
MV’s big inning came in the the third when it scored five runs.
After loading the bases, Jacob Tarbay drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing home Milo Reifer.
With two outs, Moshannon Valley loaded them up again, this time it was Cash Reifer who drew a walk to force home Jase Moskel.
Tarbay stole home before Logan Clark doubled and brought home Washell and Cash Reifer to make it 6-0.
Moshannon Valley added three more runs in the top of the fourth inning, as Tarbay singled home Milo Reifer to increase the lead to 7-0.
Two errors allowed Tarbay and Moskel to score to make it 9-0.
Four Leaf finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, as Mason Reichard singled home Henry McCracken to set the final at 9-1.
Moshannon Valley’s Callen Keith had two hits, while Tarbay and Clark each had two RBIs.
Four Leaf had just two other hits, singles from Bentlee Ames and Cam Henschel.
Moshannon Valley travels to Bald Eagle Area on Sunday in a winner’s bracket game.
Four Leaf Clover awaits the loser of Sunday’s game between Philipsburg-Osceola and Curwensville.
Moshannon Valley—9
Tarbay 2b 2212, Canner lf 3000, Washell p-ss 2211, C. Reifer ss-p 2101, Clark c 3012, Hunter 1b 3020, Keith 3b 2000, Cieslewicz rf 2000, M. Reifer eh 0200, Heffner eh 2010, Moskel cf 1200. Totals: 22-9-6-6.
Four Leaf Clover—1
Stavola p 2000, Reichard 3b 2011, Pase ss 2000, Ames 1b 2010, Henschel 2b 2010, George c 2000, Williams rf 2000, Gibson lf 1000, Young eh 1000, McCracken eh 0100, David cf 1000. Totals: 19-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 105 30—9 6 2
Four Leaf 000 10—1 3 3
Errors—David 2. Clark, Hunter. 2B—Clark. HR—Washell (solo, 1st). SB—Tarbay 2, Moskel. CS—Washell.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Stavola—2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. David—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Washell—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. C. Reifer—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Washell. LP—Stavola.