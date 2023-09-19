HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls soccer team scored on three of its first four shots Monday at CNB Bank Stadium to take a comfortable 3-0 lead just 9:34 into the game against Curwensville.
The Damsels posted three more first-half goals, getting a natural hat trick from Rebecca Kiner, and cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Lady Tide in a game featuring two teams with just 11 healthy players.
Marley Reese, Selah Perea and Alydia Greenawalt all added two goals apiece as the Damsels put Saturday’s 7-1 loss to Philipsburg-Osceola behind them.
“We played like this for about the first 20 minutes on Saturday too,” Mo Valley head coach Joceny Benjamin said. “But then they got a couple quick goals and it was hard on the girls with no subs. But I’m proud of how they came back and played today.”
Kiner got the Damsels on the board just 3:24 into Monday’s game when the Curwensville defense couldn’t clear a ball out of the goal box and Kiner was able to take advantage with a quick shot from the 6.
A little less than five minutes later, Lady Tide keeper Calleigh Wiest ventured out a bit too far off the line to challenge a Damsel rush and Reese was able to beat her to the ball and poke it past her for a 2-0 lead at 8:08.
Kiner scored her second goal at 9:34 when she ran onto a free ball about 30 yards out and used her speed to get behind the Curwensville defense before breaking in 1-on-1 against Wiest.
Reese netted her second at 22:21, finishing a perfect cross from Perea, who had corralled the ball on the right wing near the corner kick flag and sent it to Reese who was crashing from the left.
Perea looked like she had made it 6-0 at 30:20 when she took an Abby Reifer pass and fired a long range shot from about 30 yards away that hit the crossbar and bounced into the goal.
But the officials waved it off.
So Perea simply intercepted a pass seconds later and dribbled down the right side before crossing into the box and sending a hard shot by Wiest just 16 seconds after her previous goal was waved off.
“Most of our through balls just weren’t getting to where they were supposed to go,” Mo Valley head coach Chris Kurtz said. “And with us being tired on the back end from all the pressure, that really trashed them. It really made them tired.
“But I’m happy with the way they played. They put everything into it they could.”
Mo Valley quickly got back on the board early in the second half on Perea’s second goal at 43:23, but the Lady Tide defense played much better over the final 40 minutes.
After giving up 15 shots on goal and allowing six scores, while having another waved off, Curwensville kept Mo Valley to just five shots in the second half.
The Damsels did score on three of them, however, as Greenawalt put the finishing touches on the Mo Valley offensive output with scores at 50:36 and 60:07.
“We made some adjustments, put some people where we thought they needed to be,” Kurtz said. “I think maybe they rely a little too much on our goal keeper at times. But all in all, I think we’re getting there, and I feel good about it.”
Curwensville, which slipped to 0-4, is back in action Sept. 26 at Southern Huntingdon.
The Damsels outshot the Lady Tide 20-1 and had a 4-0 edge on corner kicks.
Mo Valley upped it record to 2-4.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Benjamin said.
“No matter what the score is, they just don’t quit. And they have fun. I really like this team.”
The Damsels visit West Branch Wednesday.
Moshannon Valley 9,
Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Rebecca Kiner, MV, (unassisted), 3:24.
2. Marley Reese, MV, (unassisted), 8:08.
3. Kiner, MV, (unassisted), 9:34.
4. Kiner, MV, (unassisted), 16:46.
5. Reese, MV, (Selah Perea), 22:21.
6. Perea, MV, (unassisted), 30:36.
Second Half
7. Perea, MV, (unassisted), 43:23.
8. Alydia Greenawalt, MV, (unassisted), 50:36.
9. Alydia Greenawalt, MV, (unassisted), 60:07.
Shots: Curwensville 1, Moshannon Valley 20.
Saves: Curwensville (Calleigh Wiest, Falyn Williams) 11, Moshannon Valley (Ella Krause) 1.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 0, Moshannon Valley 4.