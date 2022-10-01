AMESVILLE — If you look at the total yards between Moshannon Valley and Juniata Valley in Friday evening’s game, you might think it was a tough game. The Black Knights had just five fewer total yards than the Hornets did.
However, it was constantly the long fields to start drives that did a number on Mo Valley, as well as another fumble in the red zone in a 28-0 loss to Juniata Valley at CNB Bank Stadium.
Juniata Valley, the District 6 Class A runner-up a year ago, seemed to always be starting drives in Mo Valley territory throughout the night. The Hornets improved to 4-2 on the season.
“Defensively, we played okay,” said Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith. “They had short fields when they scored, and we gave up one long touchdown pass, but other than that I think we played pretty solid. We just have to score points to win games.”
“We knew they had a big line and they had a good, strong running back,” said Juniata Valley head coach Bill Musser. “The quarterback has been coming along each week. We knew we really had to buckle our chinstraps and play some defense tonight. I thought our kids played disciplined football.”
Penalties crushed any chance that Mo Valley had to start the game as their first drive featured a couple false starts, and an illegal crackback block. Juniata Valley’s Luke Uplinger picked off Black Knight quarterback Jalen Kurten to end the drive.
“The first drive we went backwards more than we did forwards,” said Keith. “We just do stupid, little things that kill ourselves and take us out of drives.”
The Mo Valley defense stopped the Hornets on their first drive, despite them starting at the Black Knight 16-yard line.
However, the short fields still caught up on the next drive as Juniata Valley got on the board in the last minute of the first quarter on a Reid Edwards quarterback sneak.
The Black Knights had a drive going in the middle of the second quarter, but a holding penalty at the Juniata Valley 19 on third-and-8 took away any chance of a scoring drive. Kurten scrambled for 14 yards on fourth down, but was still well short of the line to gain.
On the next play, Juniata Valley hit the Black Knights with the biggest play of the night – an 82-yard touchdown pass from Edwards to Eli McFadden to make it 14-0 Juniata Valley with 5:48 to play in the first half.
“I think that was a big boost. We’ve been struggling in the passing game,” Musser said. “It gave our kids a chance to take a deep breath and say, ‘We can do this if we need this.’”
The Hornets used the ground game primarily through much of the second half, getting TD runs from Andrew McMonagle from eight yards out in the third quarter, and another one from eight yards from Edwards on a scramble with two minutes left in the game.
Juniata Valley hosts Tussey Mountain on Friday night.
Mo Valley, which dropped to 2-4, travels to Curwensville next week.
“They have aspirations of going to the playoffs, and 6-4 gets us to playoffs,” Keith said. We have to get better. We have to be able to score points, so I challenged them to practice like it’s a game this week.”