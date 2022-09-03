BERLIN — Moshannon Valley dug itself a deep hole early on and never recovered in a 42-0 setback at the hands of Berlin Brothersvalley on Friday night.
The Mountaineers made it look all too easy, scoring on their first four possessions to take a commanding 28-0 lead with three and a half minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Berlin quarterback Pace Prosser completed 8 of 12 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns before being taken out for the duration of the second half with the game already well in hand.
Wide receiver Josiah Rock hauled in touchdown passes from 60 and 21 yards out, while Ryan Blubaugh caught a 23-yard score and rushed for another. Senior Will Latuch added three catches for 35 yards.
“We’ve got some playmakers,” said Berlin coach Doug Paul. “We have six kids who I truly feel could be No. 1’s on most teams. Pace has great pocket presence, and the receivers were getting open.”
The athleticism of Berlin’s perimeter weapons made all the difference on a night where the Black Knights just didn’t have any answers.
“They’re super athletic. They’re a good football team,” said Moshannon Valley coach Michael Keith. “And they showed us that tonight.”
Berlin’s defense picked off two passes, one was returned 25 yards for a touchdown by Holby Mcclucas to cap the scoring and the other came courtesy of Prosser, whose pick later helped set up Blubaugh’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Mountaineers junior linebacker Cody Kimmel recorded a sack and was a force against the run, oftentimes finding himself in the Black Knight’s backfield.
“We saw that at the end of last year, through the summer and then through these first two games,” said Paul of Kimmel’s steady improvement. “He’s playing a great mic linebacker for us right now. That sets the tone.”
Black Knights running back Levi Knuth was the lone bright spot offensively, rushing 27 times for 80 yards before suffering a knee injury early in the fourth.
“Levi ran hard tonight. It’s a shame that he hurt his knee, but that’s the game,” Keith said of his senior workhorse. “Hopefully, it’s nothing major and he can come back quickly.”
Junior Tanner Kephart carried nine times for 43 yards despite being tasked with part-time signal caller duties after starter Jalen Kurten went down with an injury in the second quarter and never returned to the game.
Berlin (2-0) travels to rival Meyersdale next Friday. Moshannon Valley visits Glendale next Friday in hopes of earning win No. 1.
“We just have to keep on improving and getting better,” said Keith.