The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team trailed by as many as 11 to visiting Harmony on Wednesday night.
But a furious fourth quarter comeback at LaMont Close Gymnasium gave the Damsels the 39-36 victory.
“The girls played defense with intensity and heart tonight,” said Mo Valley head coach Jillian Kane. “Sarah, Madison and Ella were my offensive threats tonight. I’m really proud of the total team effort.”
The Damsels outscored the Lady Owls 17-5 in the final frame, with Harmony getting its first points of the quarter with just over two minutes to play in the game.
Sarah McClelland had four of her 10 points in the fourth, while Madison McCoy had eight of her 13.
Moshannon Valley took advantage of the final eight minutes, which featured three Lady Owls with four fouls and the visitors playing without leading scorer Sherri Kephart.
Kephart was injured in the second quarter as she drove to the hoop for a layup, appearing to injure her foot. She was carried off the court by assistant coach Matt Woods and Moshannon Valley trainer Michael Zalno.
Harmony head coach Kristen Winings said after the game they believe it is just a severe sprain.
The Lady Owls took a 12-6 first-quarter lead thanks to eight points from Kephart, and four from Tyra Peace.
The two teams struggled with turnovers in the second quarter, with a total of 68 on the night.
The Lady Owls took an 18-12 lead into the half, and looked to build on it in the third quarter.
After a Damsel bucket by Ella Berg, Harmony scored the next seven points, as Jaylee Beck had a jumper, while Jessalyn Schneider had two baskets of her own to make it 25-14 Lady Owls.
Moshannon Valley’s Riley Wharton broke the run with a basket, and the Damsels finished off the frame on a 4-2 run to make it 31-22 heading to the final frame.
The first few minutes of the quarter were the McClelland and McCoy show.
McCoy hit a jumper to make it 31-24, before McClelland got two steals and two baskets of her own to make it 31-28.
At the 5:26 mark, McClelland dropped in another bucket to tie the game at 31-31.
McCoy added a big trey to give the Damsels their first lead of the game 34-31.
From there, Moshannon Valley had a 5-0 run to pull out to a 39-31 advantage.
Harmony finally scored with 2:14 left to play when Delia Meagher knocked down two free throws to makeit 39-33.
The Lady Owls closed out the game on a 3-0 run as Beck went 3-for-4 from the foul line to set the final.
“For being a small team, we came out and took a lead quickly,” said Coach Winings. “The cons of being a small team is that late third quarter injuries and fatigue plaqued us. Yet the girls still tried to rally.”
Beck led Harmony with 10 points. Kephart had eight. Sydney Winings tallied nine rebounds and four points, while Tyra Peace had five rebounds and four points.
McCoy and McClelland were the only two Damsels in double digits with 13 and 10, respectively. McClelland also had eight rebounds, while Ella Berg had seven and Wharton had six. Emily Davis netted five rebounds.
Moshannon Valley improved to 3-8 overall and 2-3 in the MVL. The Damsels host Williamsburg on Friday.
Harmony dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-4 in the MVL. The Lady Owls host Curwensville on Monday.
Harmony—36
Marissa Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 4 0-0 8, Winings 2 0-3 4, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Schneider 2 0-1 4, Meagher 0 2-2 2, Peace 2 0-0 4, Beck 3 3-6 10, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-12 36.
Moshannon Valley—39
McClelland 4 2-8 10, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 3 1-4 7, Lewis 1 1-4 3, Berg 2 1-2 5, McCoy 5 1-2 13, Mihalko 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 7-22 39.
Three-pointers: Beck. McCoy 2,
Score by Quarters
Harmony 12 6 13 5—36
Mo Valley 6 6 10 17—39