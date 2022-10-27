After pushing eighth-seeded Juniata Valley to a fifth set on Wednesday night, things looked bleak for the Moshannon Valley volleyball team in first round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
Down 9-0 in the fifth set, the Damsels rallied, coming back to down the Lady Hornets 15-10 and take the match.
“The girls were so excited to go to the playoffs,” said Damsels head coach McKenzie McCoy. “But going into the game we were definitely nervous. We really tried to stay positive. I’m just so proud of the girls. They really wanted it and dug deep and came out on top.”
Moshannon Valley won by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 19-25, 28-26 and 15-10.
It was the first playoff trip for Moshannon Valley since Cydnee Sankey-Deemer took the team in 2014. The team had struggled to find a long-term head coach after Kenise Buck stepped down, changing over every few years.
This season, after the team needed a new head coach, it was a familiar face that stepped up in former player McCoy.
Despite being in college herself, she has taken a Moshannon Valley team that struggled to win games to nine wins this year and the team’s first playoff appearance in eight years.
That all came to a head on Wednesday night, as the ninth-seeded Damsels took to the court to face off against the Lady Hornets, a team they got swept by at the beginning of the season, but took to five sets the second time around.
“We lost that fifth set in the regular season 15-13,” said McCoy. “We would get the lead and lose it and get it back again. I think time around the girls just really wanted this. They stayed up the whole time.”
The final set saw the Lady Hornets break out to what looked to be a sizable advantage at 9-0.
The Damsels kept pushing the ball and struggled to score points. But once they started swinging, things started looking up.
“I think they were nervous about getting the ball over honestly,” McCoy said. “It was a little stressful, but I kept telling them to just start swinging. When you do that and get on top of the ball, you make it harder for the defense and that’s what happened.”
Moshannon Valley cut it to 9-5 then 10-9 before going to score the final six points and take the victory.
Madison McCoy led the Damsels with 21 assists, 15 service points, 11 digs and four kills. Maddie Mills added 16 digs, 11 kills, seven service points and five blocks.
Ella Berg tallied 12 digs, seven kills, six service points and four blocks. Tessa Martin netted 35 digs, 16 service points and four kills.
Lexi Clarkson had 16 digs, seven service points and four kills, while Riley Wharton added 29 digs and five kills.
With the victory, the Damsels improved to 9-11 and move on to face a familiar foe in top-seeded West Branch in the quarterfinals.
“We are super excited,” McCoy said. “We are going into the match with West Branch positive. Tonight was a total team effort and we are just so happy to get the chance to keep playing.”
The Damsels and the Lady Warriors face off in Allport on Monday at 7.