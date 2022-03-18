HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team had a dream season in 2021.
The Knights won their first playoff game since 2005, made the District 6 title game for the first time since 1963 and headed to the state tournament.
And luckily for Moshannon Valley, they have almost all those pieces back for 2022.
That includes 2021 Progressland Player of the Year and Slippery Rock commit Michael Kitko.
Kitko had a banner year for the Knights, going 4-3 in 54 1/3 innings of work. He struck out 106 batters, while walking just 20. At the plate, he finished with a .461 average, leading all batters in Progressland. Kitko also had an area high 24 hits, including 14 doubles.
“We did have a great successful season,” said 2021 Progressland Coach of the Year Ryan Cornelius, back for his third year. “The kids have the momentum from the memory that losing the district championship stung a little. That drives them to get back and win it all this year.
“They have been focused on the goal from the end of last season. From the weight room and workouts. To our winter league. This team has a drive. It’s actually amazing to be a part of.”
Also back for the Knights is sophomore hurler Zach Witherow, who along with Kitko, made a large 1-2 punch on the mound.
Witherow was 4-3 in 35 1/3 innings of work, striking out 57 batters, while walking 13.
The duo traded off in the starting and closing roles depending on pitch count, but both gave the Knight offense an easy task during the season.
“It’s always great to have that,” said Cornelius. “We have a deep pitching rotation this year, which is a blessing for any coach. Those two put up almost 200 strikeouts, so it’s great to have a combo of that caliber.”
Moshannon Valley also brings back seniors Kaydin Hansel, Christian Nelson and Ethan Webb, along with juniors Cameron Collins, Tristan Gregg, James Hummel and Jacob O’Donnell and sophomore Tanner Kephart.
“When I say there is something special about this group it’s hard to explain,” Cornelius said. “They all have a role and I hold them accountable. I expect them to help the younger group coming up and show leadership from the experiences they learned from the years before.”
The Knights will have to fill the hole left by senior captain and starting catcher Michael Kephart.
“You can’t put into words on how to say losing a player like that out of your lineup,” Cornelius said. “What I do ask is others from last year to improve and make that difference up in runs and in hits. The team picks captains every year. It’s those players jobs to lead the younger group, which I have strong faith they will do so.”
The Knights’ 2022 captains are Hansel, Kitko and Webb, as voted by the team.
While Cornelius doesn’t have a set starting lineup, he says his players know they have to earn, and keep, their spots.
“it’s a tough battle for the past few weeks,” he said.
The team has set some lofty goals for the upcoming season, but prefer to keep it under their hats.
There’s no doubt they want to get back to the district title game and experience states again.
Cornelius will be once again assisted by Rich Ball and Rob Smerk.
Moshannon Valley gets its season underway on Friday, hosting Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
*Kaydin Hansel, *Michael Kitko, Sam Lukehart, *Christian Nelson, *Ethan Webb.
Juniors
*Cameron Collins, *Tristan Gregg, *James Hummel, Levi Knuth, *Jacob O’Donnell, Mason Phillips, Aiden Smith, *Zach Witherow.
Sophomores
Darrian DeLattre, Landyn Evans, *Tanner Kephart, Ken Woodring.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
25—Curwensville. 28—Cambria Heights. 29—at Bellwood-Antis.
April
5—Mount Union. 7—at Glendale. 8—West Branch. 12—at Juniata Valley. 14—Harmony. 19—Williamsburg. 23—Curwensville at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown, N.Y., 5 p.m. 26—Bellwood-Antis. 28—at West Branch. 29—Claysburg-Kimmel.
May
3—at Mount Union. 4—at Harmony. 9—Glendale. 10—Juniata Valley. 12—at Williamsburg.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.