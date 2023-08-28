HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team had a pretty big first year under head coach McKenzie McCoy, who took over the program as her first coaching job.
The Damsels finished the year at 9-12, making the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and winning their first playoff game, before falling to eventual state runner-up West Branch in the D-6 quarterfinals.
“Last year was such a fun and exciting season,” McCoy said.”As a team we learned so much and continued to grow as the season progressed. One thing I learned as a coach was to always encourage the team, look at the positives, and learn from each game.
“As a coach, I always said never give up no matter the situation. The girls showed this in our first round of the playoffs when we won in five sets against Juniata Valley.”
McCoy welcomes back six letterwinners for 2023, including younger sister Madison, as well as seniors Ella Berg, Tessa Martin and Riley Wharton, junior Brooke Mihalko and sophomore Alexis Clarkson.
“I am expecting big things from them as they all had a significant amount of playing time last year,” Coach McCoy said. “One expectation is that they step up and help the underclassmen learn the basic skills. They have already been meeting this expectation throughout practices.
“The letterwinners have been encouraging to the other girls on the team and always helping them out whenever it is needed. As the season begins, I am expecting them to encourage one another, continue to get better, and to never give up.”
All six letterwinners will be in the starting lineup this season.
Madison McCoy returns to her setter position, while Milhalko and Berg will be middle hitters. Wharton, Martin and Berg will be the team’s outsides.
The Damsels will have to fill holes left by the graduation of Maddie Mills and Hayley Weyandt.
“They were very positive and always encouraged the girls to do their best,” Coach McCoy said. “This has continued into the team this year. Maddie was a big aspect of our offense. She will be missed at the net with her hitting and blocking ability.”
Moshannon Valley has a huge roster of 21 girls this season, including six freshmen, who will be trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible.
McCoy said she is happy with the number and is enjoying the group.
“One positive is that all the girls want to improve,” she said. “They are working hard in the gym at each practice. There was a good turnout throughout the entire summer at open gyms, which shows that the girls want to have a successful season. They have been working together to make one another better players. They want what is best for the team.
“Also, the upperclassmen have been setting a great example for the underclassmen which is great for the future of the program.”
The team has ben working on communication and aggressiveness, two things the Damsels used to their advantage in their big playoff win over Juniata Valley.
“We want everyone to know what is going on out on the court,” she said. “As coaches we are trying to get the girls into the habit of talking all the time. It’s important to call the ball if you’re going to go for it.
“Another key thing we are working on is aggressiveness. We can’t let the ball hit the ground without an attempt to get it. The girls know that they need to move their feet to the ball, so it does not touch the floor. The girls have been patient and eager to learn new things, which has been such a great benefit. Also, some girls have to learn more than one position which can be challenging, but they have been up for the challenge.”
Moshannon Valley will be playing some new teams this season with the expansion of the Inter County Conference, including Southern Huntingdon, Windber and Claysburg-Kimmel.
The teams goals for the season are to continue to improve and to make it back to playoffs.
“We are super excited to get the season started,” McCoy said. “We hope to pick up where we left off last season. Last season was a memorable year, and we hope to continue to improve and have success throughout this season.”
McCoy will be assisted by Carolyn Davidson.
The Damsels open the season on Thursday, hosting Glendale.
Roster
Seniors
*Ella Berg, Isabella Ferguson, Carley Francisco, Angelina Dong, *Tessa Martin, *Riley Wharton.
Juniors
Danica Clarkson, *Madison McCoy, *Brooke Mihalko.
Sophomores
*Alexis Clarkson, Olivia Francisco, Lacee Latosky, Leah Marton, Kylee O’Donnell, Mya Walstrom.
Freshmen
Avery Dillon, Joanna Dong, Baeliegh Evans, Brenna Rohrbacker, Jocelyn Vereshack, Reagan Wharton.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
31—Glendale.
September
5—at Curwensville. 12—West Branch. 14—at Williamsburg. 19—Windber. 21—Juniata Valley. 26—at Mount Union. 28—at Glendale.
October
2—Williamsburg. 3—Southern Huntingdon. 5—Curwensville. 9—Mount Union. 10—at West Branch. 12—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 16—St. Joseph’s Academy. 17—at Juniata Valley.
All matches begin at 7 p.m.