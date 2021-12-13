PHILIPSBURG — The consolation game of the Inaugural Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola High School was worth the price of admission on Saturday as Moshannon Valley and Harmony dueled for the win.
The Damsels came out on top 33-32, but the game featured positive moments for both teams, which field young lineups.
Harmony held a 32-31 lead late in the game with under 30 seconds left, before Moshannon Valley’s Riley Wharton knocked down a jumper.
The Damsels held off the Lady Owls for the final 20 seconds for the victory.
“The girls stepped up,” said Mo Valley assistant coach Jim Stodart, who filled in for head coach Jillian Kane who was ill. “We had a freshman that came in and scored 10 points for us tonight. I was able to get everybody in the game. They all played hard. They wanted to win. It was a total team effort.”
The Damsels fell behind 4-2 early in the game, before going on a 5-0 run to close out the first quarter with a 7-4 lead.
The teams continued to trade buckets back and forth in the second quarter, with Moshannon Valley leading the entire frame until right at the buzzer when the Harmony’s Jessalyn Schneider hit a bucket to tie the game at 12-12.
“We had a lot of turnovers and we are still learning,” said Harmony head coach Kristen Winings. “We are without Sherri (Kephart) so that makes a big difference in the offense.”
Schneider scored the first basket of the second half to put the Lady Owls up 14-12.
Harmony led 16-14 midway through the third quarter before Moshannon Valley went on a 6-0 run led by four points from Madison McCoy to go up 21-16 heading into the fourth.
McCoy had 10 points, including eight in the second half.
“I was thrilled with how they played,” Stodart said. “To come back after those first-game jitters, it was a total team effort.
“Sarah McClelland played top defense for us. She probably had 10 steals. She was moving the ball all over.”
McClelland finished the game with five rebounds and four points.
Moshannon Valley led 29-28 late in the fourth, before a steal by Sydney Winings and the resulting bucket gave the Lady Owls a 30-29 advantage.
A basket by Wharton made it 31-30 Damsels with 56.4 to play.
Winings scored one final time to make it 32-31 Lady Owls, before Wharton’s game winner.
Winings finished the game with eight points and seven rebounds. Schneider had 10 points and nine rebounds.
“They did fantastic,” said Coach Winings. “Towards the end there we played well. I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls. They were shooting the ball and playing defense. They were watching their fouls.
“They just got together as a team. They calmed down a little bit and played like they know how to play.”
Harmony fell to 0-2. The Lady Owls host Northern Cambria on Monday.
Sophia Demko had eight rebounds and five points for the Damsels.
“I thought they rebounded well,” said Stodart. “They scrapped after balls that they didn’t in the first game. They definitely improved from last night.
“I think they finally started to realize they can do this. Hopefully, that will help for the rest of the season. We have a win under our belt now.
“We are a very young team. We have a lot of young players. Now that they have that taste of victory, now we can put some more into the rest of the season.”
Moshannon Valley improved to 1-1 overall. The Damsels host West Branch on Tuesday.
Harmony—32
Marissa Brothers 0 0-1 0, Passmore 3 1-3 8, Winings 3 1-3 8, Schneider 5 0-2 10, Beck 2 2-2 6, Mariah Brothers 1 0-2 2, Meagher 0 0-0 0, Peace 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 3-10 32.
Moshannon Valley—33
McClelland 2 0-4 4, Davis 0 0-2 0, Demko 2 1-4 5, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Wharton 5 2-2 12, Martin 0 0-0 0, Mihalko 0 0-2 0, McCoy 5 0-0 10, Clarkson 0 0-2 0, Reifer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 5-16 33.
Three-pointers: Passmore.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 4 8 4 16—32
Moshannon Valley 7 5 9 12—33