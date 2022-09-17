HOUTZDALE — For Moshannon Valley seniors Levi Knuth and Sophia Demko, halftime of a pleasant Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium was one to remember as they were crowned homecoming king and queen, respectively.
The rest of the game against unbeaten Northern Bedford, however, was one to forget for the Black Knights.
The Black Panthers scored two touchdowns in the first 1:52 of the game en route to six TDs in the first half and a 55-7 mercy rule victory.
“They’re pretty good,” Mo Valley coach Michael Keith said of the Panthers. “They’ve got some skill players that we couldn’t match up with. Their line blocked really well. They punched us in the mouth, and we never responded.”
“We played pretty well,” Northern Bedford coach Garry Black said. “I think we played well on offense and defense. One of the things we talked about pre-game is to make sure we play well on special teams, and we returned a punt for a touchdown.”
Making things worse for the Knights (1-3) was an apparent serious injury to Tanner Kephart on a kickoff in the second quarter. The junior and Northern’s Logan Pepple were in a hard collision. Pepple got up eventually, but Kephart, down for 10 minutes, left the field in an ambulance.
Kephart’s trip was just precautionary and he was back home doing well on Friday evening his family said.
The Panthers (4-0) recovered a Knight fumble at the MV 1, and Adam Johnson scored on a run on the next play for the first TD.
On the ensuing Mo Valley first play, QB Jalen Kurten and Luke Yarger connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass.
“We saw a matchup that we liked,” Keith said, “and we were right back in it. But then they came right back and scored a touchdown. That’s when they took the wind of our sails.”
Northern followed with five unanswered touchdowns in the first half.
“We know we have an offense that can make plays happen,” Black said.
Knuth finished with 88 yards on 20 carries. Kurten completed 4 of 14 passes for 105 yards.
“Levi ran hard,” Keith said. “He didn’t have much room for running, but Levi always runs hard. I told the guys in the huddle there are two things we can do. We can either give up as a team, which I think we did a little bit, or we can get better.”
“The Knuth kid is a really good football player,” Black said. “He runs the ball hard and is tough to stop.”
The Black Knights will be back in action next Friday against Claysburg-Kimmel at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium.
“Hopefully we’re positive,” Keith said.