The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team took a lead after one on Mount Union, but couldn’t make it stand up as they fell 43-36.
The Damsels, who are severely shorthanded due to illness, played just eight in the game, while the Lady Trojans, who are down in numbers, had just seven.
Moshannon Valley was also hampered by 30 turnovers on the night.
But the Damsels started off good, taking a 7-3 lead after one thanks to a trey from Madison McCoy and buckets from Sarah McClelland and Riley Wharton.
Mount Union went up 8-7 quickly in the second quarter, as Chelsea Williams hit a bucket and Kendra Gardner hit two free throws.
The Lady Trojans were able to pull out to a 21-17 lead at the half, outscoring the Damsels 18-10 in the frame.
McCoy had six of those points for Moshannon Valley and finished the night with a game-high 22 points.
“She played awesome,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “We just had too many turnovers and missed our shots inside the key.”
Moshannon Valley continued to cut into the lead, taking advantage of several of Mount Union’s 29 turnovers on the night.
The Damsels trimmed the lead to 26-22 before McCoy was fouled going to the hoop.
She knocked down both free throws and then got a steal to tie the game with 2:18 to play in the third.
Mount Union went on a 4-0 run to end the third, taking a 30-26 advantage into the final quarter.
The two teams traded buckets in the fourth with the Lady Trojans retaining the 32-30 lead.
But two key turnovers allowed the visitors to go on a 9-0 run in a span of less than a minute to take the 41-30 lead.
The Damsels never challenged for the lead again with the final at 43-36.
Wharton had eight rebounds and six points, while Sarah McClelland had four points.
Sophia Demko had five rebounds.
Sophie Smith led the Lady Trojans with 13 points and nine rebounds. Williams had 12 points and five rebounds. Patyn Crisswell added nine rebounds.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Damsels travel to Glendale on Tuesday.
Mount Union—43
Sheeder 3 0-2 6, Smith 4 5-7 13, Gardner 1 2-3 4, Williams 5 0-0 12, Crisswell 1 1 1-2 3, Dimoff 0 0-0 0, Skopic 2 0-1 5. Totals: 16 8-15 43.
Moshannon Valley—36
McClelland 3 0-1 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 1 0-0 2, Wharton 2 0-3 4, Lewis 0 2-2 2, Berg 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-1 0, McCoy 8 3-4 22. Totals: 14 5-11 36.
Three-pointers: Williams 2, Skopic. McCoy 2.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 3 18 9 13—43
Mo Valley 7 10 9 10—36