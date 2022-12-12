PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team gave new head coach Jeff Hanley his first win on Saturday with a 47-27 victory over Curwensville at the 2nd annual Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
The Damsels outscored the Lady Tide 25-6 in the second half, avoiding a repeat of Friday night’s game where they led by 11 at the half and fell to the hosts.
“We had a really good first half yesterday, and things just didn’t work out in the second half,’ said Hanley. “They were all things we can fix.
“We were a little down in the dumps after that first half today. They came out in the second half and just picked up the intensity.”
Curwensville took the 12-11 lead after the first quarter, thanks to seven points from Karleigh Freyer.
Moshannon Valley got five from Ella Berg in the frame.
The Damsels took a slim 22-21 lead at the half, as the Lady Tide’s Skylar Pentz got a bucket just as the buzzer sounded.
Moshannon Valley went on a 12-3 run in the third quarter, taking a 34-24 advantage.
Riley Wharton had four of those points, while Madison McCoy had a big three at the start of the quarter to get things rolling.
“They came out and played a good man-to-man and then shots started falling,” Hanley said. “That’s how it works. That energy and intensity and effort, and it leads to good things on the other half of the court too.
“I thought both nights defensively they did a great job. Holding two teams to under 30 points, I’ll take that.”
Curwensville outrebounded Moshannon Valley in the game 35-28, but had 24 turnovers on the night compared to the Damsels’ 11.
“I don’t know how many shots we took tonight, but yesterday (against Harmony) we took 70,” said Lady Tide head coach Dawna Wheeler. “We probably should have taken more tonight.
“We played a really, really good first half and fell apart in the second half. We only scored six points in the second half. We just ran out of legs.”
Moshannon Valley pulled away in a fourth quarter that saw just three total baskets and 14 attempted free throws.
The Damsels were 8-of-12 from the line during that span.
Curwensville’s Janelle Passmore had the team’s three points in the final frame, which ended with a 47-27 final.
Passmore finished the night with 11 points, while Pentz had 13 rebounds and four points. Brooklynn Price added six rebounds.
“We did a much better job boxing out tonight than last night,” Wheeler said. “Each game we are getting better.”
Both McCoy and Wharton finished the night with 11 points. Wharter also had seven rebounds.
Berg added eight points and five rebounds, while Sophia Demko had seven points. Brooke Mihalko had five rebounds.
“We are not the best rebounding team right now,” said Hanley. “It’s something we have to focus a bit more on in practice. We say, ‘we are what we emphasize.’ And we need to emphasize that a little more.
“I thought they were a little more aggressive and not as timid in the second half on crashing the boards. Curwensville was getting all the loose balls in the first half and that changed in the second half. I hope we can see that type of energy pays off on both ends of the court.
“I was really proud of them in the second half. We were a little upset last night, but to come back and have a second half like that, it was excellent.”
Moshannon Valley (1-1) and Curwensville (0-2) play again on Tuesday evening in Curwensville.
Curwensville—27
Pentz 2 0-0 4, Butler 0 0-0 0, Freyer 4 0-0 9, Price 0 0-2 0, Passmore 4 1-2 11, Elensky 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 1-4 27.
Moshannon Valley—47
Demko 3 1-2 7, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 1-2 1, McCoy 3 2-2 11, Clarkson 2 0-0 4, Berg 3 0-0 8, Wharton 4 3-4 11, Mihalko 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 1-2 3, Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-10 47.
Three-pointers: Passmore 2, Freyer. McCoy 3, Berg 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 12 9 3 3—27
Mo Valley 11 11 12 13—47