The Mount Union football team hadn't played in a game since Sept. 10 due to COVID-19 issues, but if the Trojans had any rust, it sure didn't show on the offensive end on Friday night on the road at Moshannon Valley.
The Trojans built a 42-14 lead by halftime, but they allowed the Black Knights to get back in the game. It resulted in an offensive shootout with Mount Union taking home a 60-47 victory in a game that resembled Big 12 football.
Despite the 13-point victory, Mount Union head coach Anthony Sottasante will have plenty to work on going into next week after their 28-point halftime lead was cut to just 13 by the end of the game.
"We didn't execute well," said Sottasante. "We have major issues with attitudes. It's very disappointing in every aspect. It doesn't feel like a win at all."
For the Black Knights, there was plenty to like about 33 points in a half, but Mo Valley also allowed nearly 500 yards of total offense, including 312 passing yards.
"They really couldn't run on us until later on in the game they were getting outside. We just couldn't cover them," said Black Knight head coach Michael Keith. "They'd get behind us and once they got the ball in space, we couldn't bring them down.
"They made the plays when they had to make the plays. We had them third and long many times, and they either get a touchdown or a big first down. You can't do that and win games."
Mount Union quarterback Dayvon Wilson went 8-of-17 for 280 yards and four touchdowns on the day, while another quarterback in Bryce Danish also passed for two scores.
Out of Wilson's eight completions, five of them were for plays of over 20 yards.
Mo Valley quarterback Jalen Kurten didn't see any action under center until the second half, but the sophomore thre for 176 yards on 5-of-10 passing. Out of his five completions, four of them were for over 30 yards.
Wilson threw a pair of touchdowns to Je'Saun Robinson in the first five minutes of the game to go up 14-0. Cainen Atherton also added an 11-yard touchdown on the ground.
Mo Valley's Nikolaus Smeal ran in a 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter as the Trojans took a 22-7 lead after a quarter. Smeal also added a 57-yard score in the second quarter.
Atherton hauled in two more touchdowns on the receiving end in the second quarter, while Skylar Reck also pulled in a touchdown before going out of bounds as Mount Union took a 42-14 lead to halftime.
Smeal scored twice in the third quarter to give him four touchdowns on the night, but Mount Union added another score on a 66-yard pass from Wilson to Atherton as Mount Union led 48-28 with 12 minutes to play.
Atherton added two more touchdowns on the ground in the fourth quarter, giving him six touchdowns on the night. Atherton led the Trojans in both rushing and receiving as he put up 78 yards on the ground to go with 162 receiving yards on five receptions.
Kurten threw a 65-yard pass to Luke Yarger early in the fourth. Ethan Webb also hauled in a deep ball for a 33-yard touchdown from Kurten.
With both junior varsity squads in, Mo Valley's Landon Buck punched in the final score of the night with a minute left to set the final.
Mount Union (3-2) hosts Everett next week, while Moshannon Valley (2-4) visits Glendale.