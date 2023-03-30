HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team welcomed back seven letterwinners for the 2023 season, along with a familiar face in former head coach Jim Hawkins.
Hawkins returned to take the team over this season, something he said he had been thinking about doing.
“I’ve been working with little league all stars quite a bit and I have coached these kids before,” he said. “I know the dream and the potential that is here, that is the ultimate reason I came back.”
Back for the Knights are seniors James Hummel, Jacob O’Donnell, Mason Phillips and Zach Witherow, along with juniors Darian Delattre, Landyn Evans and Tanner Kephart.
“I am expecting leadership, accountability and character from our letterwinners,” said Hawkins. “Guys like Witherow and O’Donnell and Keppy really set the tone for these underclassmen.”
The Knights will have to fill the loss of Progressland first team utility player Michael Kitko. Kitko hit .509 with 26 hits and 22 RBIs last season.
Also gone is Progressland second team catcher Ethan Webb. Webb hit .454 with 25 hits and 13 RBIs and had just one error at the position.
“Replacing a specific player is never easy,” said assistant coach Shane Hoover. “But we always keep that next man up mentality. Guys like Witherow, O’Donnell, Kephart, Lobb and Reifer will all have a light on them as the next guys up.”
Moshannon Valley will have Witherow back and he will slide into the No. 1 spot after being the No. 2 last year.
He was a Progressland second teamer at middle infield, but went 3-2 in 42 2/3 innings with a 3.44 ERA. He led the team in strikeouts and complete games, while also recording two saves.
“The rotation is starting to come into its own,” Hawkins said. “We still have some kinks to work out and still looking for that mentality to be the No. 2 and No. 3 guys.”
Hoover also said that the team plans to have Landyn Evans, James Hummel, Dom Moore, and Zach Reifer throw some innings to help ease the load off Witherow, Kephart and O’Donnell.
The Knights are also optimistic they can getting their hitting on track this season.
Witherow hit .333, while O’Donnell hit .327. Kephart was just behind them with a .295 average. The trio combined for 55 hits, 40 RBIs and and 52 runs scored.
The biggest thing the team has been working on is communication.
“We aren’t where we want to be, but we are working every day to get these guys to talk out on the field to each other,” Hawkins said.
The goals for the season are pretty simple as well.
“We just want to compete,” said Hawkins. “Everyday we want them to give their best and leave nothing to hang their head on. Obviously a league title and a nice playoff run is ideal.”
Hoover will be assisting Hawkins and will coach third base this season. The Curwensville and Pitt Bradford basball alum has been a welcome addition to the staff.
“Hoover had a storied career and comes from a winning culture,” said Hawkins. “He knows the game well, and has the college experience also.”
Hoover said he is excited to learn under Hawkins.
“I’m just very honored and humbled to be back around the game,” he said. “Especially with someone like Hawk there, he’s forgotten more about baseball than most people will ever know and him and I have gotten off on the right foot from day one. Mo Valley is now my new home and I’d like to get this program to the place we all know it should be at.”
Mo Valley is in action today at Mount Union.
Roster
Seniors
Sam Howard, James Hummel, Jacob O’Donnell, Mason Phillips, Andre Wells, Zach Witherow.
Juniors
Darian Delattre, Landyn Evans, Tanner Kephart, Nick Reams.
Sophomores
Carter Berg, Tyler Lobb, Dom Moore, Zach Reifer.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
30—at Mount Union.
April
4—Glendale. 6—at Northern Cambria. 11—Juniata Valley. 13—at Williamsburg. 18—at Curwensville. 20—at Bellwood-Antis. 25—West Branch. 26—at Harmony. 27—Mount Union.
May
1—Cambria Heights. 2—at Glendale. 4—at Juniata Valley. 5—at Conemaugh Valley. 8—Curwensville. 9—Williamsburg.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.