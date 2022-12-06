HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team returns eight letterwinners for the 2022-23 season.
And the Damsels hope to get back to their winning ways.
To do that, they are under the direction of a new head coach in Jeff Hanley.
Hanley is widely known in District 10, coaching both the Sharpsville and Reynolds girls teams. And, he is excited to work with the Damsels.
“After spending five years coaching freshman and JV boys basketball, I was hired at Sharpsville as the girls head basketball coach and spent 14 seasons there (2001-2015),” he said. “I was then hired as the head coach of the Reynolds girls for two seasons (2015-2017). In 2017, my wife and I moved to Colorado for a few years before coming back to PA.
“The past year, I’ve wanted to get back into coaching and I’m so grateful and appreciative of this opportunity at Moshannon Valley. Before interviewing, I watched some of the girls games from last year and saw the talent, skills and the many girls returning with experience. So, that made this job even more exciting. Also, having established junior high and elementary programs in place with seasoned coaches was also very inviting.”
Back are senior Sophia Demko, juniors Ella Berg, Kendra Lewis, Tessa Martin and Riley Wharton and sophomores Madison McCoy, Brooke Mihalko and Abigail Reifer.
“I expect the returning players to compete in practice and games,” Hanley said. “Having experience means they have an understanding of adversity and how to positively react to it and the emotional and mental pressures of game situations. So, I’m hoping that’s a trait they will display all season to help our team develop.
“Our lone senior, Sophia Demko, has provided direction, is a good athlete and has the ability to get to the rim and finish. The juniors all provide different skills and most importantly seem very committed to the team and program. Riley Wharton’s versatility will allow us to move her around on offense while getting up and down the court very well; Ella Berg is a good shooter and we hope to find opportunities for her on the perimeter; Kendra Lewis is a very intelligent player with really good post skills; and Tessa Martin is such a good leader, worker, and should help the team on both ends of the court.
“Regarding our sophomore letterwinners, I don’t think it will surprise anyone to say that a lot of what we do on offense will run through Madison McCoy as she has the ability to score and create for others; Brooke Mihalko was really good in our scrimmage, has a nice touch around the rim, and rebounds well; Abby Reifer works so hard, is athletic, and we’re hoping she will be a defensive standout for us.”
The Damsels feature just one senior, four juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen this season.
Hanley says the numbers are what matter, not the grade.
“Regardless of our youth, we aren’t in “rebuild mode” –that is not an option we’lll entertain as a team,” he said. “Our age and experience level won’t impact our willingness to compete and play hard and that’s what truly matters.
“With 8 returning letterwinners, we aren’t completely a young team. But we do have a nice mix. Ninth grade guard Alexis Clarkson will see a lot of varsity time and has an impressive offensive game. We’re also relying heavily on our younger players and I have to commend them for their effort.
“We hope a few will round out the varsity lineup while also gaining valuable junior varsity playing time. This includes sophomore Savana Walborn and freshmen: Olivia Franciso, Jayna Hertlein, Lacey Latosky, Leah Martin, Leiah Clark and Roxie Wagner.”
One of the places Moshannon Valley should be above average is in the rebound department. They have the height with Berg, Wharton and Mihalko, plus the aggressiveness with Demko, Lewis and McCoy.
“We really have to emphasize rebounding in practice. But yes, we have Riley, Brooke, Kendra, and possibly Sophia and Ella defending other teams post players so I imagine they will have more of a chance for the bulk of the rebounding.
“But, that is something we certainly have to do as a team. Having height helps but it’s also about using other skills like quickness, length, strength, desire and athleticism.”
Hanley said the team has been open and receptive to learning a new system and want to succeed. They have come to practices and worked hard with positive attitudes.
“I’ve been impressed with the abilities and diverse skills the girls can bring to our team,” he said. “We have some athletes, some shooters, some leaders, and it’s our job as coaches to bring this all together so we can meet our long term goals. In addition, I want to mention the junior high and elementary teams and how grateful I am to the players, coaches, and their commitment to the program.”
While the team got a later start, spending just about half of the summer open gyms with Hanley, he says the girls are getting up to speed as quickly as possible.
“We had about a half summer of open gyms which wasn’t much time so I feel we’re probably a bit behind the other teams. So far, we’ve spent most of our time on skill development and breakdown drills that support our offensive and defensive symptoms.
“The other time has been used on our offensive and defensive sets. We have a lot of off ball movement in our offense and a different defensive philosophy than last year so we’ve just been working on those as much as possible. We’ve alse been trying to amp up the competitiveness in practice and working on developing specific skills, based on the girls talents.”
Hanley said he had an idea of who the starting five and first off the bench would be, but as a new coach he will need to see how the players settle into their roles before having a set rotation.
“The starting five may fluctuate the first few weeks of the season, but I do believe it’s important that we determine our starters, and rotation, so the girls understand their roles and feel comfortable to set our team up for success,” he said.
The goals for the team include competing in both the Moshannon Valley League and Inter County Conference as well as making and advancing in the playoffs.
Hanley will be assisted by longtime coach Jim Stodart, who was the girls’ assistant last season under Jillian Kane.
“Being new to the school district, I came into this job not knowing a single person,” Hanley said. “Coaching with someone that has such in-depth knowledge of the game, our players, other teams,officials, the community and our school district has been so helpful.
“Jim’s insight has been very valuable and I’ve truly appreciated how he has gone out of the way to make me feel comfortable and introduce me to others. I’m looking forward to coaching with him and all of our junior high and elementary coaches.”
Moshannon Valley opens the season on Friday at the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, playing host Philipsburg-Osceola at 7:30 p.m.
Seniors
*Sophia Demko.
Juniors
*Ella Berg, *Kendra Lewis, *Tessa Martin, *Riley Wharton.
Sophomores
*Madison McCoy, *Brooke Mihalko, *Abigail Reifer, Savana Walborn.
Freshmen
Leiah Clark, Alexis Clarkson, Olivia Francisco, Jayna Hertlein, Lacey Latosky, Leah Martin, Roxie Wagner.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
9—vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, 7:30 p.m. 10—vs. TBA at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, TBA. 13—at Curwensville. 16—Bellwood-Antis. 20—Juniata Valley. 23—at Mount Union. 30—Purchase Line.
January
3—at Harmony. 6—Glendale. 9—at Purchase Line. 10—at Williamsburg. 13—at West Branch. 17—Philipsburg-Osceola. 19—Curwensville. 20—Harmony. 23—at Bellwood-Antis. 26—at Juniata Valley. 30—Mount Union.
February
2—at Glendale. 6—Williamsburg. 9—West Branch.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.